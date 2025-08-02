Newswrap, August 1: Shah Rukh Khan winning National Award after 33 years to Paris Jackson calling it quits with Justin Long

Shah Rukh Khan, Paris Jackson, and Rajinikanth, the top celebrities, made headlines today, giving the fans their daily dose of entertainment. From the Jawan actor winning the National Award after 33 years to Jackson announcing her separation from fiancé, Justin Long, here’s what made the news.

Shah Rukh Khan bags the National Award after 33 years

Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award on Friday for his performance in Jawan. The actor bagged the prize after 33 years of being in the industry. Over the past three decades, the movie star has proved himself time and again by portraying versatile roles onscreen. Meanwhile, Khan shared the prize with Vikrant Massey, who also won for his 2023 film, 12th Fail.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will make his next appearance in King.

Paris Jackson calls off her engagement with Justin Long

Paris Jackson called it quits with Justin Long six months after announcing her engagement. The breakup news of the actress-singer and her longtime beau comes a couple of days after Jackson was spotted crying in public. The Doctor Odyssey star took to her X account and mentioned that she had been crying the “breakup tears.”

Previously, the musician had revealed that she was planning for her wedding day by choosing the dress and venue and making the other arrangements.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie rated ‘A’ by CBFC

The Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has been rated A by the CBFC, right before the trailer launch. The makers shared a new poster of the film, wherein they mentioned “#Coolie censored A. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.” The first trailer of the movie is set to be out on August 2, at 7 PM.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film is an action entertainer and will star Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao alongside Rajinikanth. Aamir Khan is also expected to make a cameo.

Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon to play the leads in new project, Nice to Not Meet You

Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae is set to play the lead role opposite Lim Ji Yeon in the upcoming project, Nice to Not Meet You. The storyline will follow the two leads, wherein the actor will portray the character of Im Hyun Joon, who is out there looking for romantic roles. However, as fate would have it, he always ends up in investigator/detective roles.

On the other hand, the actress will play the character of a political journalist, who is assigned the entertainment desk after she gets into a scandal.

