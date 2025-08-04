Raksha Bandhan Songs 2025: From Tenu Sang Rakhna to Dhaagon se baandha, 5 songs that celebrate siblings

Raksha Bandhan isn't just a festival limited to tying rakhis. It's a special day for brothers and sisters as they relive their bond, memories, and cherish each other's presence. And, Bollywood has beautifully captured its essence over the decades. So, this Raksha Bandhan, celebrate love with some of the most iconic Bollywood songs.

Advertisement

5 songs to play on Raksha Bandhan 2025

1. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana

Can there be any better song than this evergreen classic? Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the track is from the movie Chhoti Bahen. The song is so iconic that Raksha Bandhan feels incomplete without it. It is a heartfelt request of a sister to her brother, wherein she asks him to maintain the honor and importance of the sacred thread she ties.

2. Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

In 1971, Bollywood dropped another song that described a brother's message to his sister. Belonging to the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Phoolon Ka Taron Ka is one of the most beautiful songs that you can play on Raksha Bandhan. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, it is soothing and so pleasing to listen to with your sister.

3. Hum Behanon Ke Liye

With Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice and meaningful lyrics by Anand Bakshi, the song is lesser-known. However, Hum Behanon Ke Liye expresses a brother’s deep sense of care and commitment as he promises to support his sister during every high and low. Since it reflects the pure bond between them, the song is a timeless ode to sibling love.

Advertisement

4. Dhaagon Se Baandhaa

Starring Akshay Kumar, the song is from the movie Raksha Bandhan. Although it was released in 2022, the song captures the traditional and emotional depth of the festival beautifully. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's voices are enough to justify its melody. The song is a heartfelt affirmation of love, trust, and lifelong commitment.

5. Tenu Sang Rakhna

Although this song doesn't directly mention Raksha Bandhan, it does narrate the selfless bond every brother and sister shares. Widely praised for its soulful composition and emotional depth, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Tenu Sang Rakhna is a message from a sister to his brother that she will always keep him beside her, no matter what. It uses several metaphors to describe the unbreakable sibling bond.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: What is Raanjhanaa movie controversy? 9-point detailed timeline of AI-altered climax in re-release of Dhanush starrer