What is Raanjhanaa movie controversy? 9-point detailed timeline of AI-altered climax in re-release of Dhanush starrer

Raanjhanaa, a 2013 released much-loved romantic drama, sparked a controversy on AI-altered climax. If you have no clue about what exactly happened and why director Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are opposing the re-release, here's a 9-point detailed timeline of the AI-tweaked climax of Raanjhanaa.

Makers announces the re-release with new climax

In July 2025, Eros International, the production banner, announced the re-release of Raanjhanaa/Ambikapathy with a new ending powered by AI. The movie was announced to re-release on August 1st, 2025, in cinemas.

Aanand L Rai opposed the act while disassociating himself from the movie

Aanand L Rai, who directed the movie, strongly opposed the strategy. In a statement, Aanand told PTI, “I’m heartbroken that this is the future we’re heading toward, where intent and authorship are disposable. All I can do is dissociate myself from such a reckless and dystopian experiment. Raanjhanaa didn’t need a new climax.”

“To see its ending altered without a word of discussion is a gross violation not just of the film, but of the trust of the fans who’ve carried the film in their hearts for 12 years,” the filmmaker said.

Eros responded and called it a creative reimagination

While responding to Aanand L Rai’s comment, company’s CEO Pradeep Dwivedi said, “This is a creative reimagining, not a replacement, and is consistent with global industry practices including anniversary editions, alternate cuts, and modernised remasters."

The company further stated that Eros holds the sole and exclusive copyright and producer rights of Raanjhanaa, including the legal and moral rights under Indian law.

Raanjhanaa re-released with AI-ending on August 1st in cinemas; fans were divided

Raanjhanaa met with mixed response during its re-release on August 1st. While some were seen hooting for the new ending, many showed their disinterest in the movie. A section of Social media called it an act of ripping off the soul of the film.

What changes are made in the AI version of Raanjhanaa?

While in the original print, Kundan (Dhanush) dies in the climax, the AI version showed Kundan alive. Zoya, Murari and Bindiya who were originally mourning the loss of Kundan in the OG ending, are seen smiling with happy tears when Kundan gets off the ICU bed.

Aanand L Rai’s social media post against AI-tweaked ending of Raanjhanaa

In a social media post, Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai called it a devastating step and mentioned that he doesn't support the new AI changes.

An excerpt from the caption reads, “To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done.”

“I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made,” wrote the filmmaker on Instagram.

Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Panday, Varun Grover and others condemn the AI-ending

Industry people stood in favour of the creators and condemned the new practice. Anurag Kashyap shared a couple of social media posts which criticised the AI-ending of Raanjhanaa. Varun Grover opposed the production banner with a short story of his film Masaan and his uncle's demand of making it a happy ending.

Neeraj Panday also reacted on the same and stood firm with the creators. In an interview, he said, “If Eros says, 'We have the rights, we can do anything,' that's still no excuse. A little communication wouldn't have hurt. If they had just spoken to Anand and the other creators involved in birthing that film, it would have been the right thing to do," the director told NDTV.

Dhanush released an official statement against AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa

On August 3, 2025, Dhanush, who played the lead character in Raanjhanaa, released an official statement. He wrote, “The alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago.”

He further stated, “The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future.”

Eros responded to Dhanush's statement

Eros reverted back with a reply to Dhanush. On August 4, the company released a statement and said, “We would like to respectfully clarify that an Eros representative had engaged in direct communication with Mr. Dhanush’s team regarding the proposed revisions, and no formal objection was communicated to us prior to the AI-enhanced re-release of Ambikapathy.”

The production banner also raised questions on Aanand L Rai and Dhanush using title, themes, characters, and music of Raanjhanaa in the promotional assets of their upcoming movie, Tere Ishk Mein.

