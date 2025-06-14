Katrina Kaif comments on Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's bromance pics from Manali

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pooja Hegde are in Manali currently enjoying their time. Ishaan took to social media and dropped some adorable photos where he and Siddhant are seen sharing a charming laugh which is too cute to miss. Their adorable photos haven’t just grabbed the attention of the fans but even their Phone Bhoot co-star Katrina Kaif. She took to the comment section to call them ‘cuties’.

Taking to Instagram today (June 14), Ishaan Khatter shared a series of photos from his recent Manali trip. The first pic is so adorable that we bet you will be obsessed with it. He is seen sharing a laugh with Siddhant Chaturvedi, both sitting on what seems to be a field. Their bromance is unmissable.

Another pics shows shirtless Ishaan showing off his abs while concentrating on Siddhant’s phone who is standing near to him. The next pic features Pooja Hegde with the duo and the trio poses for the pic together in a forest. The Homebound actor is also seen posing with local kids and enjoying the region’s famous plums. He also shared more photos featuring himself, the team, and the stunning hills and pleasant weather.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Manali shanali with @siddhantchaturvedi @hegdepooja. Rains roads and realness but a fun adventure no thanks to traffic.” Katrina Kaif took to the comment section and wrote, “Cuties,” with a white heart emoticon. Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Fans also couldn’t get over their bromance. A user wrote, “We'd love to see more of the bromance between you and Sidd, with Pooja seeming like the third wheel.” While another wrote, “Pookiesssss.” A fan commented, “bunny, avi, and aditi.’ A user highlighted, “it’s giving yeh jawaani hai deewani.”

While someone else wrote, “Prittiest.” A user chimed in writing, “Trio.” A fan wrote, “The royalty of maharaja.” Another user commented, “You are the epic actor bro the Royal is my favourite.” One also wrote, “The urge to move here is real.” A fan also called them “Favourite Boys.”

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in the second season of The Royals. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi has Dhadak 2 in his pipeline.

