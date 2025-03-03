Did Alia Bhatt call her character in Alpha ‘the best’? Find out

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt delighted her fans with an exclusive gathering, bringing together devoted admirers from across the country. The intimate event, attended by around 50–60 fans, featured a specially curated menu reflecting her personal favorites. Engaging warmly with her audience in Mumbai, the actress made the evening memorable. Now, a new report suggests that Alia hinted at her upcoming film Alpha, stating that the best role is always the one that comes next.

According to Filmfare, during an interactive Q&A at her fan meet-and-greet, Alia Bhatt was asked which character she’d like to live for a day. She replied, "The best one is always the next one," subtly hinting at her highly anticipated role in Alpha.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the delectable menu curated by Alia Bhatt for the special occasion. A source shared that the spread featured an array of mouth-watering appetizers, including Kung Pao Potatoes, Wild Mushroom Gyoza, Burrata ala Citron, Spicy Garlic Edamame, Jalapeno & Cheese Poppers, Rock Tomorokoshi Tempura, Veg Nachos, and Chicken Gyoza.

The actress’ go-to favorites, French Fries, Pizza Margherita, and Mac & Cheese, were also on the list. For the main course, guests indulged in Spicy Pasta, Thai Green Curry (Veg & Chicken) with Rice, and Artichoke Pizza. To end on a sweet note, the dessert selection included Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato, Dark Chocolate Gelato, and Bread Pudding Moong Dal Halwa.

Meanwhile, up next, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. Scheduled for a grand release on Christmas 2025, Alpha promises to showcase Alia in a high-octane action-packed role, presenting her in a never-seen-before fierce and dynamic avatar.

Apart from this, she is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War. The cinematic spectacle will see her reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Slated for release on March 20, 2026, the film is set to be a visual and storytelling masterpiece from the ace filmmaker.

