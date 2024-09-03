10 facts you didn't know about Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo Seok: From military enlistment to his fanboy moments

Byeon Woo Seok, a rising star in the South Korean entertainment industry, has captured hearts with his charming looks and impressive acting skills. He first gained prominence for his role in the popular drama Lovely Runner, where he played Ryu Sun-Jae, an Idol who won him a dedicated fan base worldwide.

Recently, Byeon Woo Seok made a special appearance in the romantic comedy No Gain No Love, starring Shin Min-Ah and Kim Young-Dae. This cameo is particularly exciting as he previously worked with the director on Strong Girl Nam-Soon, adding an extra layer of anticipation for his appearance. Beyond his acting career, Byeon Woo Seok has a unique personality and interesting facts that may surprise you, and today, we will know about it all.

Get ready to know the lesser-known facts about the recent sensation Byeon Woo Seok.

1. Early Military enlistment

Unlike many actors, Byeon Woo Seok fulfilled his military obligations before entering the entertainment industry. He enlisted in the civil defense service in 2013 and served his mandatory military duty, working as an administrative officer at the 37th Division’s Public Information Department in 2013.

This experience likely added to his maturity and discipline, which have undoubtedly contributed to his successful acting career.

Advertisement

2. Modelling career

Before becoming an actor, Byeon Woo Seok began his career as a model. He made his debut in 2014 and was signed by YG KPlus, a well-known modeling agency. This early experience in modeling helped him gain confidence and exposure in the entertainment industry, paving the way for his successful transition into acting. His modeling background also contributed to his charismatic presence on screen, making him a fan favorite.

3. Parents support

His parents were initially doubtful about his decision to become an actor. While they were more comfortable with his modeling career, they had concerns about him pursuing acting. They weren’t fully supportive initially and were unsure whether acting was the right path for him.

4. Fan boy of RIIZE

Byeon Woo Seok is a big fan of the K-pop group RIIZE. He especially likes Anton, one of the members. Byeon often talks about how much he admires the group and even recorded a video message for Anton.

Advertisement

He was thrilled when he finally met RIIZE at the 2023 MAMA Awards. Byeon shared selfies with the members on his Instagram, showing his excitement. His genuine support for RIIZE is heartwarming and shows his love for K-pop

5. Musical Talent

Byeon showed off his singing skills in the drama Lovely Runner. He played the lead singer of a fictional K-pop group called Eclipse. You can hear his voice in several songs from the drama’s soundtrack. His performance as the lead vocalist really highlighted his musical talent and added a special touch to the show.

6. Pet lover

Byeon Woo Seok has a cute Chihuahua named Mochi. Mochi is small and full of energy, always ready to play. Byeon Woo Seok loves spending time with Mochi, taking him for walks and cuddling. Mochi is very loyal and brings a lot of joy to his life. Having Mochi around makes every day more fun and special for Byeon Woo Seok.

Advertisement

7. Industry Friendships

Byeon Woo Seok is good friends with famous actors Nam Joo-hyuk, Joo Woo Jae, and Jang Ki Yong. They all started their careers as models under YG Entertainment and have stayed close ever since.

Byeon often talks about how much he respects and supports his friends. They cheer each other on in their acting careers and have a strong bond. It’s heartwarming to see such close friendships in the entertainment industry.

8. Early Struggles

Byeon Woo Seok went through many rejections and failed auditions before he became successful in acting. He didn’t give up and kept trying, which finally paid off when he got his big break in the drama Record of Youth.

His hard work and determination helped him achieve his dreams and become a well-known actor. Byeon’s story is inspiring and shows that perseverance can lead to success.

9. Educational Background

Byeon Woo Seok studied in the Theater and Film Department, which helped him improve his acting skills. His education played a significant role in shaping his career as an actor.

By learning about theater and film, he understood acting better and performed more confidently. This background gave him the tools to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

10. Special Appearances

Byeon Woo Seok has made notable appearances in several popular K-dramas. He was in Dear My Friends and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. Recently, he also appeared in No Gain, No Love.

These roles helped him gain more experience and recognition in the acting world. His appearances in these dramas show his versatility and talent as an actor.

ALSO READ: 12 K-drama male leads you can date based on your zodiac: Lovely Runner's Ryu Sun Jae, True Beauty's Han Seo Jun, and more