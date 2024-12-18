2024 SBS Drama Awards: Park Shin Hye, Kim Nam Gil, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Nara, and more to compete as Daesang nominees

The 2024 SBS Drama Awards is set to take place on December 21. Ahead of the highly-anticipated ceremony, the full list of nominees for the Daesang (Grand Prize) award has been announced. Park Shin Hye, Kim Nam Gil, Ahn Bo Hyjn, and more stars are leading the list, thanks to their outstanding performances at the SBS dramas this year.

On December 18, SBS unveils the nominees fighting neck-to-neck for the Daesang award at the upcoming year-end ceremony. Park Shin Hye, Kim Nam Gil, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Nara, Ji Sung, and Hwang Jung Eum have bagged the prestigious nominations.

Park Shin Hye showed a brilliant performance in her latest SBS drama The Judge from Hell. She has portrayed a completely new side of her as a demon judge who punished evil people. From rocking stunning outfits to nailing difficult action sequences, the actress has proved that she is a true K-drama queen.

On the other hand, Kim Nam Gil returned with the second season of his hit show The Fiery Priest. The new season aired 5 years after the first premiere, so there was already much excitement and the actor didn't fail to shine bright in his role as a haughty yet skillful priest. The series premiered with a remarkable 12.4 percent ratings on SBS and continued to maintain double-digit viewership.

At the beginning of 2024, Ahn Bo Hyun showcased an exceptional performance as the lead character in Flex X Cop. As a dazzling chaebol heir who is also a detective, the actor showed his diverse charm, raising excitement for season 2.

On the other hand, Jang Nara was seen as a veteran divorce lawyer in the legal drama Good Partner. Her complex character faced many difficulties in the story including dealing with her own divorce. The actress not only nailed her role but also gained praise for her synergy with co-star Nam Ji Hyun.

Ji Sung, who earned the Daesang nomination for his performance in Conncetion, portrayed a strong screen presence as a talented detective of the narcotics team working on busting a drug ring. Finally, Hwang Jung Eum gained much recognition for her incredible transformation in The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.

Now all eyes are on which of these talented stars manage the bag the Grand Prize at the upcoming SBS Drama Awards.

