7 K-dramas set in winter to watch on cozy nights: Goblin, Snowdrop, and More

Nothing beats curling up on the couch with a warm blanket and a good K-drama on a chilly winter night. While there's no shortage of amazing K-dramas to choose from, there's something extra cozy about watching a show that's set in the winter. From snowy landscapes to heartwarming stories, winter-set K-dramas have a unique charm that's perfect for snuggling up and enjoying.

Whether you're a fan of romance, mystery, or something in between, there's a winter-set K-drama out there for you. So grab your favorite snacks, get comfortable, and let's dive into 10 must-watch shows that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Legend of the Blue Sea

Legend of the Blue Sea is a love story between a mermaid and a con artist. The show is set in Korea and has a beautiful scene on a snowy beach. The mermaid is captured by a fisherman, and she falls in love with the con artist. The story is unusual, but it's very interesting to watch. The final scene is on the snowy beach and it's one of the most beautiful winter scenes in this list.

When the Weather Is Fine

When the Weather Is Fine is a beautiful story about two people who find love in the countryside. Mok Hae-won is a cellist who returns to her hometown to find peace. There, she meets her old friend Im Eun-seob, who owns a bookstore.

They fall in love, and their story is about nostalgia and healing. The show is slow-paced and has characters that you can easily relate to. It's a perfect choice for a relaxing evening.

While You Were Sleeping

The show is about three friends who can see the future in their dreams. They saved each other's lives and now they are connected by their special ability. The story is a mix of love and magic, and it takes place in a snowy setting. The show is full of excitement and heartwarming moments, and it's perfect for watching on a cold night.

Goblin

A fantasy romance centered around a goblin cursed with immortality and his bride, who possesses the ability to end his life. Set in a beautifully depicted winter landscape, this series artfully combines humor, romance, and supernatural elements. The chemistry between the leads and the enchanting visuals create an immersive experience that warms the heart during chilly nights.

Romance is a Bonus Book

This charming series revolves around a talented but down-on-her-luck woman who finds work at a publishing company. As she navigates her new job and rekindles her relationship with an old friend, themes of love and ambition unfold amidst a cozy winter setting. The show's lighthearted tone and relatable characters make it an enjoyable watch for anyone seeking warmth and inspiration.

Crash Landing on You

In this romantic comedy, a South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and meets an army officer who helps her hide. Their developing relationship is filled with humor and heartwarming moments set against snowy landscapes. The series beautifully explores themes of love across borders while providing plenty of laughs, making it a delightful choice for winter viewing.

Snowdrop

Set in 1987 during South Korea's pro-democracy movement, this historical romance follows a university student who hides an injured North Korean spy in her dormitory. As they develop feelings for each other amidst political turmoil, the snowy backdrop adds to the tension and romance. This gripping tale combines history with heartfelt storytelling, perfect for those cozy nights when you want something more dramatic yet moving.

