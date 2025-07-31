Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 OTT Release: When and where to watch Mohanlal-hosted show

Mohanlal-hosted show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is gearing up to stream soon. As the grand premiere is just days away, here are the OTT details about the show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is slated to hit the OTT platform on JioHotstar with a grand premiere on August 3, 2025, at 7 PM. The official update was shared by the platform’s social media handle.

As the show will be available for streaming live on the streaming platform, Bigg Boss Malayalam can also be viewed on the TV channel Asianet.

Sharing the update, JioHotstar Malayalam penned, “Bigg Boss Season 7 inni moonu divasangal mathram (Bigg Boss Season 7 in just 3 days). Bigg Boss Season 7 – Grand launch on August 3rd at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Asianet. #BBS7 | Full Time On | 24x7 Streaming.”

Here’s the official update:

Official promo and synopsis of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Bigg Boss Malayalam is the regional adaptation of the popular reality show Bigg Boss (originally taken from the Dutch reality programme Big Brother).

As we enter the 7th edition of the Malayalam version, Mohanlal is returning as the host once again, continuing his streak since the show’s inception. The reality programme features 20 or more contestants being put into a house together for approximately 3 months.

Over the weeks, the contestants are given several tasks which they have to fulfill for the livelihood needs within the space. Moreover, each week, contestants are nominated among themselves for the elimination process, with a contestant being dropped from the game owing to audience choice.

Up until the 6th season, the show used to start in March, but due to a delay in selecting contestants and Mohanlal being busy with L2: Empuraan promotions, the show was postponed to August 2025.

The official logo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 was unveiled on May 21, 2025, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday this year. Reportedly, unlike previous seasons, the Malayalam edition will not be reusing sets used for other adaptations, with a dedicated space erected for them in Chennai itself.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestants

An official update about the contestants being part of this season hasn’t been made yet. However, a report by The Times of India suggests that actors like Boban Alamoodu, Devi Ajith, food vlogger Oneal Sabu, internet personality Renu Sudhi, and more will be part of the show.

