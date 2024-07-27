10 Best High School Anime of All time: From My Hero Academia to Fruits Basket

High school is an unforgettable period filled with laughter, friendships, and the occasional academic struggle. All these excitement combined with twists like supernatural powers, intense rivalries, and heart-warming romances gives way to an exquisite tale.

Anime captures all of these high school experiences in the most entertaining and fantastical ways. Whether you’re reminiscing about your own high school days or just looking for an escape from daily life, these high school anime will take you to an enchanting world where whimsical adventure begins once the bell rings.

10 high school anime you should not miss at any cost:

1. My Hero Academia

Set in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers called ‘quirks’, My Hero Academia follows the journey of Izuku Midoriya, a boy who was born without any powers but still dreams of becoming the greatest hero. Watching Midoriya and his friends navigate school life while training to save the world is truly exciting.

The intense action scenes are perfectly balanced with heartfelt moments of camaraderie and personal growth. Moreover, the array of magical powers manages to captivate viewers in the best way possible.

2. Toradora!

Toradora! is a romantic comedy that beautifully captures the awkwardness and excitement of teenage love. It centers around Ryuuji Takasu, who looks intimidating but is actually a kind-hearted guy, and Taiga Aisaka, a tiny girl with a sharp tongue and fierce attitude. They develop an unlikely friendship while helping each other in confessing their love to their respective crushes.

The character development of the two protagonists is stellar and will make you root for them as they navigate the rollercoaster of high school emotions.

3. Ouran High School Host Club

If you are in the mood for something funny yet romantic, Ouran High School Host Club is the perfect choice. It follows the story of Haruhi Fujioka, a scholarship student at the prestigious Ouran Academy who accidentally stumbles into the school’s Host Club, a group of attractive boys who entertain female students. Mistaken for a boy due to her short hair and androgynous appearance, Haruhi gets roped into becoming a host.

The show combines comedy, romance, and drama in a charming way, with each episode offering a new adventure. Along with that, the impressive chemistry between the characters will keep you completely engrossed.

4. From Me to You

From Me to You (Kimi Ni Todoke) is a heartfelt slow-burn romance anime with a high school setting. The story follows Sawako Kuronuma, a girl who is often misunderstood due to her uncanny resemblance to a horror movie ghost. However, things change for Sawako when she becomes friends with the popular and kind-hearted Shota Kazehaya.

The series beautifully portrays Sawako’s journey of self-discovery and love, while also highlighting the importance of kindness and looking beyond physical appearances.

5. Fruits Basket

A beautiful blend of romance, comedy, and fantasy, Fruits Basket is a heart-warming and magical anime. The story revolves around Tohru Honda, an orphaned high school girl who lives with the mysterious Sohma family. She soon discovers that the family is cursed and they transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac when hugged by the opposite gender. However, Tohru’s compassion and strength help to mend the emotional scars of the Sohma family.

The series highlights the themes of acceptance, love, and the importance of family, making it a fan-favourite.

6. Classroom of the Elite

Set in Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, Classroom of the Elite is a psychological drama that delves into the competitive nature of a school where students are ranked and treated based on their academic performance. The story follows Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, a seemingly unremarkable student who prefers to stay out of the spotlight. However as he find himself involved with his classmates, the negative side of the school system is brought to the forefront.

With its intricate plot, mind games, and unexpected twists, the series will keep you hooked the entire time.

7. Horimiya

Horimiya is a refreshing addition to the high school anime genre. The series revolves around Kyoko Hori, a popular and beautiful girl who appears to have it all, and Izumi Miyamura, a gloomy boy who hides behind his glasses. Hori is a popular and smart student but she is the complete opposite of a party animal: she is a homebody. Whereas, Miyamura is covered in tattoos and piercings which he hides under a calm exterior. But when they are forced to see each other’s true selves, a sweet and genuine friendship begins, gradually turning into a love story.

The realistic portrayal of teenage life and relationships, making this anime a relatable and heartwarming watch.

8. Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO)

Great Teacher Onizuka is a comical yet heartfelt anime set in a high school. It revolves around Ozu, a former gang member now trying to become the best high school teacher in Japan. Great Teacher Onizuka is a comedic and motivating show that looks at how Onizuka tries to connect with his students through his unconventional methods.

Despite having a rough exterior, Onizuka has a lot of compassion, and does not hesitate to help the students to cope with their problems. GTO is a remarkable series that beautifully highlights how one teacher can change children’s lives for the better.

9. Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! is a must -watch for sports enthusiasts and fanatics. It dives into the world of high school volleyball. The series follows Shoyo Hinata, a short boy with a burning desire to become a top volleyball star despite his height disadvantage. Initially a rival, Tobio Kageyama gradually becomes Hinata’s teammate and together they strive to get their team to the national championship.

The stellar animation, powerful clashes, and camaraderie of the teams are some of the key factors that make Haikyuu!! a wonderful watch that will leave you captivated.

10. Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April is a beautiful culmination of love, music and tragedy. The series follows Kousei Arima, a piano prodigy who loses his ability to hear the sound of the piano after his mother’s demise. However, his life takes a turn when he meets Kaori Miyazono, a cheerful violinist who helps him rekindle his love for music.

The series is a touching story of mourning, recovery and the healing power of music. With its outstanding animation and emotional storyline, Your Lie in April sets itself as one of the best in the genre.

High school anime offer a captivating escape into worlds where the impossible becomes possible. From heroic tales and magical transformations to heartfelt romances and inspiring friendships, there is something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and let these anime transport you back to those nostalgic and unforgettable days of high school.