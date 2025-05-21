Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 8: Reina Falls Sick; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The seventh episode of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2, titled ‘A Class Trip, Huh?,’ saw Tobaru announce a Tokyo trip, and students form groups of five. Riku worries about being excluded but joins Aharen’s group as Ishikawa forms another. Sato quietly regrets not being with Ishikawa.

Raido proposes visiting DenisySea but, mid-flight, reveals a fear of flying, prompting Aharen to hold his hand. At the park, Raido forgets his ticket, and Tobaru drives him back after a delay. Reuniting with Aharen, they rush through the park. Later, Riku feels bad about her comment, unaware Raido already forgot it.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 8 is expected to cover Chapter 114 of the manga, beginning with Mitsuki, Aharen, and Riku discussing the upcoming holiday. Riku will propose a group Christmas party, though Raido will choose to spend Christmas Eve on a date with Aharen instead.

However, when Aharen arrives, Raido will quickly realize she has a fever. He will then bring her home and care for her, showing concern through quiet actions. This episode will likely see the two grow closer. Raido may also bump into the rest of the Aharen household.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 8, titled ‘Christmas, Huh?,’ is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX, followed by a BS11 broadcast two hours later. Additional airings will be available on MBS and AT-X.

Japanese viewers can enjoy early access on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Unlimited. Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 8 will also stream on FOD, d Anime Store, Hulu, and Prime Video. International audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

