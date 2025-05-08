Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 6: Raido’s Sister Runs Away; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2, titled ‘Sea Bathing, Huh?,’ saw the group visit an island with a romantic sunset legend. Riku feels welcomed for the first time, while Aharen worries about Raido seeing her in a swimsuit.

With Sato's support, she wears a bikini, which Raido praises, making her blush. Cloudy skies block the sunset, and a scheduling error causes them to miss the return boat. Despite Raido’s dramatic survival plan, the island has amenities. Later, he invites Aharen to watch the sunrise, reaffirming their bond. They decide to stay another day, worrying Riku.

Given the episode title, Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 6 will likely involve a character leaving home, sparking more wild interpretations. This could be referring to the plotline within Chapter 134, where Raido’s sister is seen running away from a certain situation.

As a member of the Raido household, she appears to have inherited her older brother’s habit of overthinking situations and making far-fetched assumptions, even if the real reason is harmless. Alternatively, the runaway could be Aharen, likely prompted by a trivial misunderstanding.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 6 is either titled ‘Running Away From Home, Huh?’ or ‘Looks Like A Runaway, Huh?,’ depending on the translation (家出じゃね?). It will air on Japanese television at 10:00 pm JST on Monday, April 21, 2025, on Tokyo MX. This will be followed by a broadcast on BS11 two hours later.

Additional airings will be available on MBS and AT-X. For early access, viewers in Japan can watch Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 6 on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Unlimited. The episode will also be available on platforms like FOD, d Anime Store, Hulu, and Prime Video, with international streaming on Crunchyroll.

