Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 3: Reina Gets To Know Raido’s Sister; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Bumpy, Innit?’ Raido becomes obsessed with the game Grainy Crossing, creating a selfishly run city alongside Tom the Tanuki. After Tom’s in-game assassination, Raido visits Aharen’s village and finds it thriving due to Ren’s efforts. Raido later accidentally drinks non-alcoholic Amazake.

Believing he’s drunk, he adopts an exaggeratedly macho personality that confuses everyone. Aharen and Eru react weirdly to this version of him. Finally, Raido’s sister meets Eru and is baffled that others view her brother as dependable rather than just strange.

Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 3 is expected to begin with Raido’s younger sister attempting to bond with him and Reina. Since her motivations remained unclear previously, she will likely explain her interest now. Eru will likely join their conversation and propose a group hangout.

This gathering will likely bring all four – Raido, Reina, his sister, and Eru – together. The episode will likely conclude with the group beginning this outing, with interactions highlighting their unique personalities while forming stronger social connections through casual moments.

Titled ‘The Athletics Festival, Huh?,’ Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 3 will be airing on Japanese television at 10:00 pm JST on Monday, April 21, 2025. It will debut on Tokyo MX, with BS11 airing it two hours later. Additional broadcasts will follow on MBS and AT-X.

For early access, Japanese viewers can watch it on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Unlimited. The episode will also stream on FOD, d Anime Store, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. Aharen-San Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 3 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

