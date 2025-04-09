Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 2: Aharen and Raido Return to School; Recap, Release Date, and More

The first episode of Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai Season 2, titled ‘A Transfer Student, Huh?,’ sees Raido and Aharen begin their second year seated together once more. Aharen appears unusually fatigued, though it’s just from waking up early. When she feels cold, Raido shares his jacket, causing teacher Tobaru to faint.

Advertisement

New student Riku joins their class, prompting Raido to suspect her of bullying. Instead, Riku is a shy introvert and Aharen’s estranged childhood friend. They reconcile after clearing a misunderstanding, while Riku mistakenly views Raido as a threat before learning he’s Aharen’s boyfriend.

Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 2 will explore more humorous and heartwarming moments between Aharen and Raido as they settle into sophomore life. Riku’s reintroduction will definitely bring unexpected energy to the group.

Her vibrant personality will contrast with her earlier awkwardness and affect interactions with classmates like Sato and Ishikawa. With her friendship with Aharen restored, fans can anticipate more lively exchanges amidst social confusion.

Titled ‘Bumpy, Innit,’ Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10 pm JST, as confirmed by the official website. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by a broadcast on BS11 two hours later.

Advertisement

Additional broadcasts will occur on MBS and AT-X at later dates. For advanced releases, Japanese fans can turn to ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Unlimited. Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai Season 2 Episode 2 will also stream on FOD, d Anime Store, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. Internationally, it will be accessible on Crunchyroll.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.