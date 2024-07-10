Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The premiere episode of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian introduced viewers to Alya, the Japanese-Russian classmate of Masachika Kuze. Known for her occasional cold demeanor towards him, she occasionally expresses flirtatious sentiments in Russian, which Kuze never fails to understand due to his native-level proficiency in the language.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

According to the anime's official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by individual location and time zone.

Viewers outside Japan, including those in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa, can catch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2 on Crunchyroll. Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel also offers viewing options for fans in Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Brunei, Singapore, and more.

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2 will be titled What is a Childhood Friend Really? Fans can expect to see Kuze and Alya assist Yuki in organizing school supplies and be puzzled by some unfamiliar items. The student council president, Touya, will later arrive and, impressed by Kuze's efforts, invites him to join the student council.

Kuze declines but discovers Alya is considering running for student council president. Later that night, a girl – likely Yuki – visits Kuze's apartment, marking the beginning of an exciting date in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 2. Fans can expect to see Alya question Yuki and Kuze’s relationship, as well as see Alya try to tease Kuze.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Episode 1 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 1 is titled ‘Alya Hides Her Feelings in Russian.’ The first episode introduces Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo, more commonly known as Alya. The episode begins with Alya gracefully rejecting a proposal from a peer, captivating everyone at Seirei Academy with her beauty and poise.

Alya, a Russian-Japanese student, enters the classroom and sits beside her otaku friend, Masachika Kuze. Their unique relationship is explained by Alya often acting coldly towards Kuze but occasionally expressing her true feelings in Russian. Unbeknownst to her, Kuze understands Russian due to his childhood with a Russian girl.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 1 also sees Alya chastising Kuze for playing a gacha game and staying up late. During lunch, Kuze joins his friends Takeshi and Hikari in the cafeteria. Takeshi laments his inability to ask out girls and envies Kuze's friendship with Alya.

Alya appears with her sister Maria and student council spokesperson Yuki Suou. It is revealed that Alya is the student council treasurer and Maria the secretary. Yuki joins Kuze at the table, prompting Takeshi and Hikari to leave, feeling the girls are out of their league.

Yuki encourages Kuze to join the student council, reminding him of his vice-presidency in middle school. Alya, learning about Yuki and Kuze's past, becomes slightly jealous and blurts out her feelings in Russian. That night, Kuze dreams of the Russian girl from childhood, recalling his efforts to learn the language but forgetting her name in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 1.

The next day, Kuze cleans the classroom when Alya appears with wet socks. She mischievously asks Kuze to change her socks, leading to an embarrassing moment where Alya kicks Kuze in the face. Despite the awkwardness, the two reconcile in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 1 and share a soft drink.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

