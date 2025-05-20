Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 8: Shinji’s Debt To Rion Explored; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Cracked Crocus,’ Yu is approached by Mao and Azu for anniversary jewelry. This prompts his first attempt at men’s designs using the Japanese Cornel motif. Concerned about the cost, Yu hesitates. Trouble arises when a rumor spreads that his custom pieces cause romantic success.

Overwhelmed by demand, he rents space at Himari’s house. After a girl falsely accuses him of manipulating customers, the school halts his business. Himari is enraged, and while Yu breaks down, Rion steps in to comfort him.

Advertisement

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 8 will likely explore how Yu, Himari, and Rion respond to the scandal affecting their jewelry venture. With their business halted and reputations damaged, each of them may have to confront emotional and personal dilemmas before continuing forward.

The episode may also address Shinji’s intentions, clarifying why he provoked the situation despite foreseeing its impact. Fans can expect the truth about the favor he owes Rion to be revealed, as well as how this influences his actions. It is likely this will only complicate group dynamics further.

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 8, titled ‘Zinnia and the Whereabouts of Passion,’ will be airing in Japan on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, beginning with broadcasts on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Additional airings will follow on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and TV Miyazaki at a later time.

The episode will also be accessible on streaming platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Lemino, and Bandai Channel. For international audiences, Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 8 will be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 7: Rion Joins Yuu And Himari’s Business; Recap, Release Date And More