Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8: Roppo Ichiza’s Origins Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The seventh episode of Wind Breaker Season 2, titled ‘Night Street,’ saw Sakura, Suo, and Nirei meet up with Tsubakino in Keisei Street’s red-light district. When a girl named Shizuka fled from thugs, Sakura intervened to help. Trusting Nirei to protect her, Sakura saw Nirei successfully fight, thanks to Suo’s training.

After the brawl, they learned Shizuka was a singer and Kanji Nakamura, who attacked them by mistake, was her friend. Kanji, leader of Roppo Ichiza—a group with a history of fighting Furin—recognized Tsubakino, revealing they worked together at the bar where the episode ended.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 should explore the origins of Roppo Ichiza, as well as explain why Shizuka was targeted. Tsubakino and Sakura, as current Furin leaders, will likely offer help, though Roppo Ichiza may resist due to past conflicts.

The group should then explain their history with these enemies and their current dilemma. However, this resistance will probably motivate Sakura, Tsubakino, and the others to assist even more, with a strong chance that they will seek involvement from Hajime Umemiya and possibly the other Four Kings.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 is slated to release in Japan on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can expect to watch it on May 22, with release times adjusted accordingly.

In Japan, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8 will air across 28 MBS/TBS stations during the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block. It will also stream on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, and Lemino. International audiences can access the episode via Crunchyroll with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

