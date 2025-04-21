Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3: What Will Nojyujarmar’s Gift Do? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Apocalypse Hotel episode, titled ‘Tradition Evolves With Innovation and Experimentation,’ begins with Yachiyo welcoming a mysterious alien guest, whom she names ‘Nojyujarmar.’ Despite the hotelier robots’ hesitation, Yachiyo chooses to treat the visitor as a regular guest.

Later, an Environment Checker Robot arrives, revealing it hasn’t received human signals in decades – implying humanity’s extinction. Saddened, Yachiyo recalls a memory of the hotel’s owner, which lifts her mood. Before departing, Nojyujarmar leaves Yachiyo a strange gift.

Without money, the alien obtains funds with Yachiyo’s help before checking out. Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 may introduce more visitors to Gingarou Hotel, now that one alien guest has successfully stayed. This possibility suggests new arrivals could follow.

Attention may also turn to the gift left by Nojyujarmar, resembling a sapling but potentially hiding a deeper function. Given the Environment Checker Robot's warning and Nojyujarmar’s quiet departure, the gift may reveal a concealed agenda or purpose tied to the alien’s visit – suggesting it could impact the hotel, the robots, or Earth’s environment in an unexpected way.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 will be out on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. This translates to a previous day release for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones. The episode will first air on Nippon TV, with additional broadcasts on various Japanese networks.

Viewers in Japan can stream Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 on platforms such as ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times shortly after its television debut. For international audiences, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll with subtitles.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

