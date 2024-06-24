Black Butler Season 4 Ending Explained: Continuation Of Ciel And Sebastian's Journey In The Emerald Witch Arc

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Butler season 4.

Black Butler season 4 concluded on June 22, 2024, with 11 episodes. The finale featured Ciel and his butler, Sebastian, shopping for items for the Phantomhive servants and inspecting Funtom's Company's latest product. The series shifted from Weston College to the Phantomhive manor, focusing on the lives of Ciel, Sebastian, and the servants.

The episode also shifted to Germany, focusing on a puzzling case involving a cursed forest and a werewolf, hinting at a new threat. This mysterious ending has sparked fandom discussions, prompting speculation about Ciel and Sebastian's future journey.

Black Butler season 4 ending explained

The Black Butler season 4 finale serves as an aftermath of the Public School Arc case and introduces a sinister mission involving curses, werewolves, and witches. The episode highlights Ciel and Sebastian's slice-of-life moments, sparking discussions about their future. Fans are curious about Ciel Phantomhive and his butler, Sebastian Michaelis' journey, as the story is not over as the Public School Arc is followed by the Emerald Witch Arc.

In Black Butler season 4, a pair of nobles attempt to hunt a fox in Germany, but the fox escapes into a cursed forest. The nobles decide to chase the fox, but encounter an old woman wearing an amulet who warns them about a curse and urges them to run away. The rumors surrounding the forest further complicate their situation.

Advertisement

In Black Butler season 4, episode 12, the hunters ignore the fox's warning and venture deeper into the woods. They find the hounds they sent after the fox, but the nobles notice the dogs barking at something. A menacing creature resembling a werewolf emerges from the forest, turning its head towards the nobles.

The cryptic ending of Black Butler season 4 hints at the beginning of the Emerald Witch Arc, following the Public School Arc. Fans are curious about the significance of Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian, who are not in the ending segment. The scene is adapted from Yana Toboso's manga.

The manga follows Ciel Phantomhive, Sebastian Michaelis, and the Phantomhive servants as they investigate a series of mysterious deaths in Germany. Queen Victoria informs Ciel about these deaths, which are described as "grotesquely deformed" and then fatal. Unable to refuse, Ciel embarks on the mission, discovering the victims died from "the witch's curse" in a village.

Advertisement

Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian work together to solve a puzzle and uncover shocking truths in the Emerald Witch Arc arc. The anime adaptation is not yet green-lit, but the cryptic ending of Black Butler season 4 has sparked fans' curiosity about the title, as the official staff has not green-lit the sequel.

What Is the Relationship between Ciel and Sebastian?

The Black Butler series revolves around the master-servant dynamic between Ciel, the young Earl of Phantomhive, and Sebastian, a demon obligated to serve him. The anime, particularly the latest Black Butler: Public School Arc, showcases deeper emotions and motivations, making it a BL-friendly series.

Their relationship is always portrayed as master and servant, yet there are a few instances in both the anime and manga series that imply a more complex relationship between them.

The series explores the complex power dynamics between Ciel and Sebastian, blending loyalty, duty, dependency, authority, obedience, and manipulation to create a multi-layered and intricate relationship.

Advertisement

The master-servant relationship between Ciel and Sebastian, established through a contract, allows Ciel to direct Sebastian's actions and decisions without difficulty. This relationship is crucial to the plot, generating much of the action and drama throughout the series, as it establishes Ciel's control.

Sebastian, on the other hand, is required to obey Ciel's commands with unflinching loyalty and obedience, both of which are critical components of their partnership. His skills and abilities are an invaluable asset to Ciel, further solidifying their relationship and cementing their bond.

Sebastian's influence on Ciel in Black Butler is evident through his manipulation and guidance. Ciel frequently seeks Sebastian's perspective on challenges and conflicts, providing him with advice and assistance. This subtly influences his master's decisions and actions, fostering a trust and understanding between them that transcends mere servitude.

Their master-servant relationship is characterized by sync. Sebastian displays a deeper understanding of Ciel’s desires and purpose, while the latter has huge trust in the former’s abilities.

ALSO READ: Black Butler Season 4: Everything To Know About The Public School Arc