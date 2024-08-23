Editor of Reincarnated as a Slime Explains Why the Anime Resonates with Fans

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

With over 40 million copies in circulation, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular manga series ever. The franchise has multiple spinoff mangas, light novels, anime series, OVAs, and even an anime film. It is based on the light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, editor Riichiro Umetsu, who also worked on the original series, explains why the franchise is so popular. He believes it's the emotional element of the story that the audience resonates with. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime follows the life of Satoru Mikami, a salaryman who is murdered and then reincarnated in a mystical world as a slime.

The editor also revealed more details about how important the manga series has been for other media. "Firstly, going from an anime to a manga adds in movement and voices as well as sound effects and music," said Umetsu. "This means on the emotional side of things, what you feel from watching along is a lot more robust than reading. At first, the story started with just words in the novel and then you added the art in the manga.”

Umetsu also believes that the anime adds a visual element that resonates well with the viewers. The light novel was the fifth best-selling title of 2018 and its manga adaptation was the ninth best-selling title of 2018. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime also was the first manga series based on a light novel, to sell over 20 million copies.

The anime has also received multiple awards and accolades. In 2019, Rimuru Tempest won ‘Best Protagonist’ at the 3rd Crunchyroll Anime Awards. It was also nominated for the ‘Best Anime Series’ at the IGN Awards in the same year. The third season premiered in April 2024 in which we see Rimuru has finally become a Demon Lord. Stay tuned for the latest updates on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime!

