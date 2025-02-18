Has My Hero Academia Season 8 Been Confirmed? Here’s What You Need To Know About The Series’ Final Chapter

Yes, My Hero Academia Season 8 has been officially confirmed to be in production, as per the anime’s official website and Twitter/X. The upcoming season will serve as the final chapter of the anime, covering the latter half of the Final War arc and animating the Epilogue from the manga as well.

My Hero Academia Season 8 was announced following the Season 7 finale, which aired on October 12, 2024. This final segment also received further confirmation during the December 2024 Jump Festa event in Japan.

At the event, it was revealed that the anime’s release window is set for Fall 2025, and many expect the season to begin around October. Studio Bones will once again handle the animation, ensuring that the high-quality production fans have come to anticipate continues.

My Hero Academia Season 8 promises to bring a gripping end to the epic battles, as fans will witness the final battle between Deku and Shigaraki take place, while All Might’s continues to clash with All For One.

The anime adaptation will also include the epilogue arc, which ties up loose ends and provides a glimpse into the future of our favorite heroes. New characters will also be making their first appearances, including an aspiring UA student named Dai and a mystery boy whose presence hints at future challenges.

Advertisement

Adding to this, a special collaboration between Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and My Hero Academia Season 8 has been announced. This partnership features exclusive teaser visuals and promotional events that celebrate the iconic heroes from both franchises, offering fans a unique cross-over experience.

With the confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 8, fans can expect the season to deliver a fitting conclusion to MHA’s long-running story. The final battle is about to come to its conclusion, and fans can look forward to the last arc being a tear-jerker that truly brings out the enduring spirit of heroism that has defined the series so far.

For more updates from the My Hero Academia anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.