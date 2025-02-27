I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 8 To Reveal Simon’s Status; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘The Pale, Immortal Ruler,’ Marina and Yuke examined the black box artifact at their base, which transformed into a sword for Marina. Clover returned to Achromatic Darkness, reaching a grassy plain on the second floor, where they found a house.

The woman inside, Persephone, revealed herself as the Pale, immortal ruler. Yuke convinced her to let them go, but she branded him before they left. Later, Thunder Pike ambushed them, but they all fell into an orc pit. Jamie helped Clover escape while Simon injected himself with an unknown substance.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 8 will focus on Clover recovering from Thunder Pike’s ambush and their forced escape from the dungeon. While Yuke and his party have returned safely, Thunder Pike remains trapped with the orcs, leaving their fate uncertain.

The episode will likely reveal what happened to them, particularly Simon, who injected himself with something before collapsing. Yuke’s reaction to their situation will also be explored as he processes the betrayal and potential consequences of leaving them behind.

Titled ‘One Who Was Once A Friend,’ I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 8 will air at 12:55 am JST on March 2, 2025, marking the start of the series' darker arcs. The anime, based on a light novel, will have a total of 24 episodes, split into two consecutive courses.

I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 8 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. In Japan, it will also be available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. International viewers can watch it on Netflix, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and Crunchyroll.

