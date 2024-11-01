I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

With Alicia’s rising notoriety at the Academy as she openly confronts Liz, her ambitions as a villainess seem to be on the road to fulfilment. Fans also saw Alicia attends the King’s tea party, where she adeptly steered Liz toward a more pragmatic approach to national issues.

Now, with Alicia’s unexpected kidnapping, fans can only wonder how the villainess-to-be will handle the situation, as well as who her captors are. Don’t miss I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6 to find out more, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, what to expect and a recap of the last episode’s events.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can watch the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on November 5.

The episode will be broadcast on 29 channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Additionally, platforms like the Anime Store and U-NEXT will provide early access one hour before the TV airing. For viewers outside Japan, I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6?

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 6 will be titled ‘The Villainess and Bed-sharing.’ The episode will continue where the previous one left off, as Alicia finds herself ensnared in a trap before attempting to escape independently.

Amidst the turmoil, Jill’s will find himself in mortal danger, and Alicia will have to make quick decisions to save the boy. However, an unexpected figure, Liz, will appear to ‘rescue’ the two, only to end up complicating Alicia’s situation further.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5 is titled ‘The Villainess and The Villainess Test.’ The episode saw Alicia’s antagonistic stance toward Liz gain her a rather fearsome reputation at the Magic Academy, which she interprets as a success in her goal to embody a villainess.

That night, she visits Roana with Jill, where Rebecca briefs her on the villagers’ thoughts regarding the town’s transformation. The next day, Alicia’s brother, Henry, expresses his disapproval of Liz’s approach, though he questions Alicia’s motives for opposing her so openly.

Alicia only sidesteps his questions in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5. During a tea party hosted by the King, Alicia once again identifies his questions as a test and subtly refutes Liz’s opinions about handling the neighboring nation, Duran, impressing the King with her practical perspective.

Later, Prince Duke assists Alicia when she gets lost, leading her to question his intentions since, in the original game, he focused solely on Liz. Returning home, Henry warns Jill about the potential risks of Alicia’s opposition to Liz.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5 concludes with Alicia and Jill being kidnapped, leaving their fate uncertain.

