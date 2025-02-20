Is The Solo Leveling Anime Over? Everything You Need To Know

Although both the Solo Leveling web novel and manhwa have concluded, the anime series is still ongoing with its second season. Currently, the first season of the Solo Leveling anime has finished, but the overall series is far from complete.

Season 1 ended on March 31, 2024, just as Sung Jinwoo’s job change quest was completed. The season not only introduced Jinwoo’s journey as he went from being the weakest E-Rank Hunter to the powerful Shadow Monarch, but also completed a number of key arcs, including the buildup towards the Jeju Island conflict.

While the first season concluded its run, the anime series remains active and continues to deliver new content. Solo Leveling Season 2 began with the Red Gate Arc, where Sung Jinwoo is seen getting entangled with the White Tiger Guild.

Season 2, known as ‘Arise from the Shadow,’ premiered on January 5, 2025, at 12 am JST on Japanese channels such as TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. The current release schedule states that episodes will air every Sunday until March 30, 2025.

So far, there have been no reported delays, as the production team is maintaining a steady release pace with a planned total of 13 episodes. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 will be airing on February 23, 2025, and fans in Japan can tune in to ABEMA and U-NEXT to stream it.

For international viewers, the anime is available on streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. Amazon Prime Video even provides early access half an hour after the broadcast in Japan. However, keep in mind that availability is restricted by region.

The Solo Leveling anime is expected to continue adapting major arcs from the manhwa, including encounters that test Jinwoo’s growing power such as those in the Return to Demon Castle Arc and Jeju Island Arc.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.