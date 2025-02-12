Are There Any Indian Characters In The Solo Leveling Series? Everything You Need To Know

This article contains minor spoilers for Solo Leveling and Solo Leveling: Ragnarok.

The Solo Leveling series incorporates a number of characters from various national backgrounds, and among them, the Indian representation is very scarce. One of the few characters that stand out is Siddharth Bachchan.

Siddharth is recognized as the strongest hunter in India and one of the five National Level Hunters, ranking fourth in the world. His debut appears in Web Novel Chapter 198 and Webtoon Chapter 149, establishing him as a powerful figure despite never appearing on screen.

Siddharth’s capabilities include employing Ruler’s Authority in Solo Leveling, which enables him to move objects using telekinesis, and Spiritual Body Manifestation. Serving as a vessel for a Ruler, his strength and influence in the series are unquestionable.

In Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, he is portrayed to have a strong savior complex and ambitious drive. In the revised timeline, Siddharth regains memories from the previous era due to having been a host for a Ruler. His memories lead him to believe he has been divinely chosen to shape humanity’s future.

His quest for restoring his status leads him to align with the Apostles, agreeing to become a host in return for enhanced power. Although he attempts to capture Sung Jinwoo, his efforts are ultimately unsuccessful.

Later, he shifts his focus toward creating dragon-human hybrids using the essence of extinct dragons for the Apostles, while maintaining a keen interest in the Korean hunting community in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. Unfortunately, his journey ends when he is slain by a Monarch.

Beyond his personal storyline, India is depicted as a nation with powerful S-Rank Hunters and unique social structures, such as its caste system. The Asura Guild, the most prominent guild in India, is led by Siddharth and draws its name from ancient mythology.

As a result of Siddarth’s actions in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, every member of the Asura Guild have essentially been transformed into weredragons. Another notable member of the Indian subcontinent within the series is Rio Singh, a B-Rank member of Asura.

He is first mentioned in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, in Web Novel Chapter 47 and Webtoon Chapter 24. He is a recurring character within the Pyramid Arc. Originally a scholar, he awakened as a B-rank in the revised timeline.

He later volunteered to be a part of the scouting team for the Pyramid Dungeon. He is also known to have enhanced speed and Multilingualism.

