Where To Watch Solo Leveling? Check Out The Streaming And Broadcast Platforms For Both Seasons Here

Solo Leveling is a popular anime based on the Korean Web Novel by Chugong under the same name. Once known as the weakest hunter in a world plagued by gates and monsters, the series follows Sung Jinwoo as he trains and ‘levels up’ into the most powerful warrior who leads an army of undead.

As Jinwoo battles monsters and clears dangerous dungeons, he uncovers that his mysterious powers stem from strange forces that aim to take over his world. Season 1, which aired from January 7, 2024, to March 31, 2024, began its journey in earnest and spanned a total of 12 episodes.

The season covered Jinwoo’s early struggles as the weakest E-rank hunter, as well as his eventual rise in power after having completed rigorous training and dangerous quests. Solo Leveling Season 1 remained mostly faithful to the original material, along with some anime-exclusive scenes that introduced new elements such as the early hints of the Jeju Island arc.

Season 2, titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow, premiered on January 4, 2025. This new season introduces the “Red Gate” arc, where Jinwoo faces fresh challenges and new adversaries while mentoring rookie hunters. The season will also begin the Jeju Island arc and see the introduction of fan-favorite character Beru.

A compilation film, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, was also screened in Japan between November 29 and December 12, 2024, serving as a comprehensive review of Season 1 for longtime fans. For fans wondering where to watch Solo Leveling, several options are available.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is currently ongoing, and fans in Japan can watch the series as it airs on networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi Television, Gunma Television, BS11, CBC, Yomiuri Television, and Animax, with scheduled broadcasts on specific late-night slots.

Additionally, the anime is accessible in Japan on platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, ABEMA, and various other services. Those in North America and other international territories, Crunchyroll streams the series with quality subtitles and timely updates.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Solo Leveling anime.