Has The Solo Leveling Manhwa Come To An End? Find Out More About Jinwoo’s Story Here

Jinwoo fans will be pleased to hear that the Solo Leveling manhwa has long since reached its conclusion. Originally serialized in various formats since 2016, the Webtoon adaptation of the series ran from March 4, 2018 until December 29, 2021, wrapping up its story with a total of 179 chapters.

The series closed with Sung Jinwoo attaining the official title of Shadow Monarch and using the Cup Of Reincarnation to alter the timeline. The manhwa also released 21 side story chapters that were not in the Web Novel, following various events within the revised timeline.

Despite the manhwa’s ending, the world of Solo Leveling remains vibrant. The anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures began airing in January 2024, with Season 2 of the series currently ongoing. With its vivid animation and faithful depiction of major events, the animated series continues to engage audiences worldwide.

In addition to this, the franchise also gave rise to two online games, namely Solo Leveling: Arise, an MMORPG, and Solo Leveling: Unlimited, a card based game. Both explore the world and story of Sung Jinwoo in a fun and interactive manner. Fans can now directly enjoy the action-packed moments and intense fights that made the original so popular.

Adding to this, a sequel Web Novel titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok began publication in April 2023, and is currently on hiatus. This new chapter of the story shifts focus to Sung Suho, the son of Sung Jinwoo, as he navigates his own challenges and faces emerging threats.

The sequel also has a Webtoon of its own in publication, promising fresh adventures in the familiar world of hunters and monstrous dungeons and ensuring that fans have new content to explore. While the original Solo Leveling manhwa and Sung Jinwoo’s journey is over, the SL universe continues to expand.

Both long-time fans and newcomers can enjoy different aspects of the franchise, whether by reading the finished manhwa, watching the evolving anime series, or following the latest developments in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok.

