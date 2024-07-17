Is This The End For Egghead? Here's What First Hint Has To Say

On Monday, July 15, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew) posted some intriguing hints regarding One Piece chapter 1121. According to Pew, "the Egghead arc hasn't been completed yet," as sourced from ScotchInformer and shared on social media.

As ScotchInformer notes, these initial hints for One Piece chapter 1121 also claim "major characters are featured" and "the chapter is good." It's unclear exactly what these statements mean, but there are a few likely (but currently unconfirmed) options.

In One Piece chapter 1121, the perspective shifts away from Egghead

Among the most instinctive and understandable interpretations of what Pew and others could mean is that One Piece chapter 1121 features a major shift in perspective. It appears that the Egghead arc does not conclude in this issue, although it does feature "major characters." Since the Straw Hats are actively fleeing the island, this suggests that the focus has shifted elsewhere.

One of the most likely candidates here is Imu, seen several times during the arc. It is possible that Chapter 1121's events will reveal fans' true reactions to Dr. Vegapunk's message. Imu is also a "major character," and focusing on them would not only delay Egghead's conclusion but also set up how it will conclude.

The fate of Monkey D. Garp and more

A major question is what has become of Monkey D. Garp, who has been frozen since fans last saw him on Hachinosu Island. This focus seems likely because it would naturally also spotlight the Blackbeard Pirates, who appear to be planning something significant. Additionally, fans might get to learn about Aokiji, known as Kuzan, and his true feelings about fighting his former mentor, Garp.

Advertisement

Given that the Iron Giant Emeth looks ready to sacrifice himself, One Piece chapter 1121 could also be a flashback. A flashback explaining how Emeth became metallic could precede the climactic sacrifice. It's also possible for a flashback to focus on the Gorosei, since Emeth is a former ally of Joy Boy. Based on what's known now, it seems that the Straw Hats and Egghead's temporary events won't be the main focus of the issue.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1120: Emet And Luffy To Team Up Against The Gorosei; Predictions And Possible Spoilers