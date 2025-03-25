Ishura Season 2 Episode 12 To Reveal First Party’s Battle; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Hiroto the Paradox,’ Yukihara the Twilight Diver scavenged a ruined town filled with half-dead humans, killing them for potential profit. As he left, he encountered a traveler he had seen earlier, now accompanied by allies intent on robbing him.

However, Yukihara’s army, including a talking goblin, arrived, ensuring his safety. Meanwhile, in the Free City of Ohaku, Hiroto the Paradox met with Morio Ariyama, whose skepticism faded after Hiroto rallied the citizens by offering an alliance with goblins. Hiroto then selected Zigita Zogi and Ozonezma as Hero candidates.

Ishura Season 2 Episode 12 will feature a flashback depicting the events from 21 years ago, as The First Party, once seen as the world’s strongest fighters, goes up against the true demon king, Shiki. The seven members will be making their official appearance this episode, revealing their abilities as they fight.

The episode will likely reveal why The First Party was unable to move upon seeing Shiki, as well as how they lost. Fans can look forward to finding out the extent of the ‘true’ demon king’s powers in this finale.

Titled ‘Shiki, Enemy of All,’ Ishura Season 2 Episode 12 will premiere on March 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Release times will vary globally. In Japan, the episode will air on several channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, and others.

Additionally, it will be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA. For international viewers, Ishura Season 2 Episode 12 and the entire series will be available on Disney+ and other local streaming services.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Ishura anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.