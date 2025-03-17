Ishura Season 2 Episode 11 Brings Out Hiroto The Paradox; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Ishura Season 2 episode, ‘Tu The Magic,’ opened with a flashback to a famine-stricken town where desperate residents killed their children to avoid seeing them suffer. A bard named Olukt the Drifting Compass Needle arrived, searching for the demon king, but was confronted by a mysterious entity who deemed him too weak.

Despite this, Olukt sang to ease the townspeople’s pain. In the present, Krafnir the Hatch of Truth and his allies searched for the demon king’s child. They encountered Tu the Magic, who protected the townspeople, believing they still had hope.

After a battle, she agreed to travel with them to Aureatia. Ishura Season 2 Episode 11 will re-introduce Hiroto The Paradox, the ‘Grey-Haired Child’ who was previously see aiding Torao the Awful. He is an exiled character from the Beyond.

Additional characters may also appear as the story progresses. With the Royal Games approaching, the season may conclude with the competition’s beginning, where the hero who defeated the Demon King will be chosen.

Titled ‘Hiroto The Paradox,’ Ishura Season 2 Episode 11 will be released on March 19, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The episode will air on various Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, and many others.

Advertisement

In addition to these broadcasts, the episode will be available for streaming on Japanese platforms like ABEMA. For international audiences, Ishura Season 2 Episode 11, along with the full series, will be accessible on Disney+ and other local streaming services.

For more updates from the Ishura anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.