Jujutsu Kaisen Manga: The 4 Cursed Disasters EXPLAINED

Since the beginning of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku) has partnered with four Disaster Curses: Jogo, Hanami, Dagon, and Mahito, which are some of the strongest curses in the anime. The Disaster Curses are four unregistered special-grade cursed spirits who partnered with Pseudo-Geto to defeat Satoru Gojo, aiming to exterminate humanity and seal Gojo to cause chaos in the Jujutsu world, as they saw the Six Eyes user as a major obstacle.

The four Disaster Curses are Jogo, Hanami, Dagon, and Mahito, each born from people's fear of natural disasters. Mahito, born from an unnatural fear, is the only exception. These Curses are among the strongest Special Grade Curses due to the widespread fear of disasters throughout history. The cursed spirits represent unavoidable fears, and even if they die, they are reborn periodically.

1. Jogo

Jogo is a major antagonist in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He was an unregistered special grade cursed spirit aligned with Mahito, Hanami, and Dagon. Jogo believed curses were the true humans and desired a world where his kind dominated the earth.

Jogo, an unregistered special grade, emerged in 2018 due to humanity's fear of volcanoes and fire-related disasters. As a cursed spirit with massive energy levels, he was placed in the same vein of strength as Sukuna's fingers. Despite not matching overwhelming powers like Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, Jogo outclassed even the most talented sorcerers and other special grade curses.

Jogo was incredibly fast, able to get past several grade 1 sorcerers without them noticing. He blitzed Nanami and Maki one after another, setting them both ablaze before they could react. Jogo even outmenuevered Naobito, one of the fastest jujutsu sorcerers, and burnt him alive right after.

2. Hanami

Hanami is an antagonist in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Hanami has a high degree of physical strength and can easily brutalize a human sorcerer in close range combat. Hanami was born from the fear of land-based natural disasters and they desired to rid the earth of humanity because of their mistreatment of nature.

Hanami, a special grade cursed spirit with a durable body, powerful cursed techniques, and an ability to hide, successfully took Satoru Gojo by surprise and used their Flower Field and wooden monster to rescue Jogo. Hanami's high intellect and escaping abilities allowed them to evade the Six Eyes' strong perception, making them more threatening than Jogo.

Their unique skillset allowed them to pass through the barriers of Jujutsu High and attack the cursed warehouse. They defeated six of the school's most elite students, rendering most unable to fight. Hanami survived Satoru Gojo's Hollow Technique: Purple after reaching their limit, barely clinging to life.

3. Dagon

Dagon was an unregistered special grade cursed spirit aligned with Mahito, Jogo, and Hanami. Dagon was born from the fear of water-based natural disasters and existed as a cursed womb until he evolved during the Shibuya Incident.

Dagon, a cursed womb, was a dangerous and docile sorcerer with the ability to generate and control water. Despite his lack of hostility, Dagon could easily dispatch weak non-sorcerers using water. However, he was vulnerable when alone and couldn't stand up to strong sorcerers like Naobito Zenin. In his evolved state, Dagon was more powerful due to his heightened intelligence and physical imposing shape.

He could generate water on a scale that Maki claimed outclassed Max Elephant. Naobito and Nanami couldn't exorcise Dagon quickly, but Naobito recognized Dagon's increased cursed energy and access to various techniques. Naobito's speed was only overcome until the cursed spirit created an opportunity to unleash his Domain Expansion.

Dagon's overall intelligence matured exponentially when he evolved. When his jujutsu was overcome by his adversaries' speed, Dagon fled up high to avoid them. He recognized he couldn't directly overcome Naobito's speed so he distracted him with a technique activating hand sign, giving the curse enough opportunity to actually cast his domain.

4. Mahito

Mahito is one of the primary antagonists of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He is an unregistered special grade cursed spirit allied with Pseudo-Geto. He is also the leader of his own group, consisting of Jogo, Hanami, and Dagon. His group's ultimate goal is the eradication of humanity and ultimately replacing the population with cursed spirits.Mahito also has immense speed.

Mahito, an unregistered Special Grade cursed spirit, is a powerful and experienced individual who surpasses the power of Sukuna's fingers in his first encounter with Yuji Itadori. Despite being younger than Jogo, Mahito demonstrates rapid growth in just two months, showcasing his high intelligence and dangerous cursed technique. His development potential is evident in his ability to develop in the middle of battle, showcasing his exceptional abilities.

Mahito defeated Grade 1 sorcerer Kento Nanami in a one-on-one fight, rendering his cursed technique useless. Nanami believed Mahito needed immediate exorcization to avoid growing too fearsome for Jujutsu High. Mahito's two-on-one battle with Nanami and Yuji would have likely been won without Sukuna's intervention. During this fight, Mahito grew stronger, enabling him to conjure his own Domain Expansion, despite his life's danger.

