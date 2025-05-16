Kagurabachi Chapter 79 Spoilers: Hakuri To Hide Shinuchi As Shigyu Brothers Attack; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 79 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘Scoundrels.’ It begins with Hakuri Sazanami questioning a Kamunabi sorcerer in a gas mask, later identified as Kudo, about his role in the defense against the intruding Hishaku members. Kudo tells Hakuri to remain calm and confirms that the majority of the enemies are indeed Hishaku.

He informs Hakuri that Samura is currently occupying Chihiro Rokuhira in battle. Hearing Chihiro’s name causes Hakuri to react with visible concern. Kudo then explains that the Hishaku’s objective is likely to seize the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade and the Sword Saint, emphasizing that the loss of either would jeopardize the country’s future.

Because of this, Kudo tasks Hakuri with isolating the Shinuchi in his alternate dimension, the Storehouse. He explains that while Hakuri was recovering in the Kagurabachi Chapter 79 spoilers, the Kamunabi successfully resealed the blade, restoring it to its pre-Rakuzaichi auction state. However, Kudo warns that Hakuri’s condition is still fragile.

The Kamunabi medical team had to transplant the nerves managing his other sorcery, Isou, to save the Storehouse from being lost. As a result, both sorceries are now limited, and pushing himself again could mean permanent loss of ability. Kudo apologizes on behalf of Kamunabi for demanding so much after Hakuri’s previous ordeal, but Hakuri insists he’s fine and still wants to help.

He requests to be taken to the Shinuchi’s location, though Kudo warns it will be difficult since enemies are already approaching the West Entrance of Kamunabi HQ. Elsewhere, unnamed Hishaku members investigate their unexpectedly easy entry into the HQ, suspecting a trap in the Kagurabachi Chapter 79 spoilers. Despite their suspicion, they decide to move forward.

Kamunabi surveillance watches the first-floor West Entrance closely. A veteran Kamunabi sorcerer, once ranked as second lieutenant during the Seitei War under the Anti-Sorcery Strategy Army, mentally reaffirms their strength. However, when the warning announcement includes the code word “Rat,” the sorcerers realize they are outmatched and are ordered to avoid combat.

Among the invaders are the infamous Shigyu brothers, known for killing eleven Kamunabi officers, including a relative of the observing sorcerer. Just as the brothers consider attacking the surveillance squad, Azami Shoushirou arrives and engages them directly in the Kagurabachi Chapter 79 spoilers.

Despite their chain-based sorcery, Azami effortlessly crushes them with his bare hands. He identifies another enemy — a Hishaku samurai involved in Kunishige Rokuhira’s murder — and recalls how quickly Hishaku executed that attack. Still composed, Azami violently crushes the Hishaku samurai with overwhelming force as the chapter ends.

