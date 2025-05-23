Kagurabachi Chapter 80 Spoilers Out: Kamunabi Traitor Revealed As Hakuri Faces Suspicion—DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 80 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘Secret Room’ and will begin with Kudo guiding Hakuri through a vast library on the second underground floor of Kamunabi headquarters. The space is filled with sorcery-related literature.

Kudo explains that mastery of these texts, like the Masumi workers, would allow Hakuri to contribute meaningfully to the organization. Though overwhelmed by the idea, Hakuri hears a loud noise echoing through the area.

Advertisement

Kudo casually remarks that it is likely Azami’s punches in the Kagurabachi Chapter 80 spoilers. When Hakuri questions the potential breach of barriers, Kudo assures him that barrier maintenance is continuous, with shifts rotating among core members. He also states the barrier cannot be broken from outside.

As the noise grows louder, Kudo speculates that Ichiki may have joined the fight. Hakuri is surprised to hear the old man can fight. Kudo confirms that most leaders are strong, though not all are frontline combatants like Azami. The younger generation, however, carries the energy for direct engagement.

Kudo further explains the Kamunabi’s structure in the Kagurabachi Chapter 80 spoilers —besides the elite fighters who lead squads, over 300 regular fighters complete basic training in martial arts, spirit energy, and sorcery. Kudo has personally memorized one-third of the library’s content.

He also describes the headquarters’ robust, ironclad warding system, which offers unmatched defense while the leaders work to trap the enemy inside. Elsewhere, Azami wonders about Hishaku’s strategy. Given their usual caution, their current direct assault feels reckless.

Advertisement

He suspects their plan may have been compromised. Back in the library, Ishihara, a curriculum instructor, arrives and greets Kudo and Hakuri in the Kagurabachi Chapter 80 spoilers. He speaks proudly of serving his country and emotionally shows a photo of his daughter.

Suddenly, Ishihara pulls a knife on Kudo and ominously declares that his daughter means more than the country. Pine trees erupt grotesquely from Ishihara’s body. Kudo shoves Hakuri into a lower chamber to protect him, just as the upper floor is consumed by the tree sorcery.

Hakuri lands in a secret room in the Kagurabachi Chapter 80 spoilers and finds Kudo’s blood-stained gas mask. Two Kamunabi sorcerers appear and accuse Hakuri of being an enemy. They decide to use him as bait for their families’ sake. As they attack, Hakuri registers their blades into his Storehouse, confusing them.

Despite this, they injure him in hand-to-hand combat. Recalling his mission to protect the Shinuchi blade and his past abuse, Hakuri endures and retaliates with Isou, knocking them out. Determined, he runs alone to the battlefield.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates from the Kagurabachi manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 80: Azami Fights Off The Hishaku—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More