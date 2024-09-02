Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Rumi and Naori celebrated their birthdays, creating an opportunity to reconcile with each other and Jun in the last episode of Love Is Indivisible By Twins. Naori formed a new friendship as well. As the twins continue their efforts to win Jun’s favor, Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9 is expected to reveal the aftermath of Rumi’s basketball game.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9 will be airing on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Note that the exact release time may differ depending on your region and time zone. In Japan, the episode will first air on AT-X, followed by broadcasts on KBS, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV.

The episode will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and Bandai Channel, among other platforms. International viewers can stream Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9 on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9

As per the official website, Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9 will be titled ‘I Wanted You To Stop Me, But You Didn’t.’ The episode will likely show Rumi dealing with the aftermath of a lost basketball game, where her teammate Sakaguchi Mizuma confesses his feelings for her.

Despite having expressed her love for Jun, Mizuma will insist on a date, complicating Rumi’s emotions. Meanwhile, Naori continues her plan to form a club involving Jun, Amamiya, a professor, and a club president. However, she will struggle to communicate this with Rumi in Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 9.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 8 recap

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 8 is titled ‘I Thought About You So Much’ and features Rumi thinking about her feelings for Jun after a conversation with Reira. Realizing she should not hide her emotions, she immediately meets Jun when he asks.

Jun wishes Rumi luck for her upcoming game and gives her a new water bottle as a birthday gift, replacing her old one from middle school. The exchange eventually leads to the two of them kissing. Feeling guilty afterward, Rumi confesses to Naori about meeting Jun secretly.

Later, Jun gives Naori a stuffed seal with baby penguins and a PC glass case, explaining he had not given Rumi a matching gift. Naori, feeling left out, expresses her frustration. Jun reassures her, promising they will spend more time together in Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 8.

Rumi, meanwhile, visits Kamedake to celebrate her birthday, while Naori thinks about forming a new club with Jun. Amamiya surprises Naori with a cat pendant, revealing her interest in befriending Naori, having met Kamedake online.

Encouraged by Kamedake, Amamiya used Jun’s tutoring as an excuse to connect with Naori. That night, Naori speaks to Rumi about her passion for basketball. Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 8 ends as Naori wishes Rumi well and suggests she meet Jun before her game.

