Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Love Is Indivisible By Twins saw Naori struggle to understand Jun's choice to tutor Amamiya, given Naori’s own difficulties with Amamiya and her assumption that Jun shared her sentiments.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7 is set to see how Naori responds to this development, so don’t miss the episode as it hits screens. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more about the upcoming episode.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7 is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time will vary by region and time zone. The episode will initially air in Japan on AT-X, followed by broadcasts on KBS, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV.

The episode will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and the Bandai Chanel, among others. For international viewers, Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7 will be titled ‘Maybe, There’s Someone Else You Like. And Then,’ though the translation may differ (多分、他に好きな人がいる。そして). The episode will see Naori confront Jun, questioning why he agreed to tutor Amamiya.

Although Jun reassures Naori that he isn’t interested in Amamiya and even allows Naori to accompany them, she remains unsettled that Jun and Rumi discussed Amamiya without her. Naori’s unease will increase when she later sees Jun and Amamiya together at a shopping mall.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 7 may be the beginning of a new rivalry as Amamiya's involvement brings more drama to the already strained relations between Naori, Rumi, and Jun. How Jun handles these new developments will be crucial as he navigates these relationships.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 6 recap

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 6, titled Until The Make-Up, begins with Naori receiving her midterm exam results. She had planned to ask Jun out if she secured the top position, but her plan is thwarted when Jun takes first place.

Jun even reaffirms his disinterest in dating either Naori or Rumi. Observing Rumi nearby, Naori devises a plan to test Jun's sincerity by asking him to hug her, which upsets Rumi. In response, Rumi demands her own hug from Jun in private.

Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 6 then introduces a new character, Amamiya, who approaches Jun in his classroom, asking him to tutor her after failing her tests. Initially, Amamiya had asked Rumi about Naori's tutoring, but Rumi recommended Jun instead.

Despite his reluctance, Jun and Rumi end up at Amamiya's apartment for dinner, where she cooks an elaborate meal. Meanwhile, Jun enlists Kamedake to keep Naori distracted, as he knows she dislikes Amamiya, whom she views as a wannabe model.

However, Naori grows suspicious and learns the truth from Moriwaki. When she confronts Jun and Rumi later that evening, her anger fades upon hearing about Amamiya’s cat, Ein. Love Is Indivisible By Twins Episode 6 ends as Naori is shocked to learn that Jun has agreed to tutor Amamiya until she does her make-up.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

