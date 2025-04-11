Maebashi Witches Episode 2: Yuina and Azu Clash Amid Arrival of Mysterious Visitor; Recap, Release Date, and More

The first episode of Maebashi Witches, titled ‘What's Wrong with the Status Quo?!,’ begins as Yuina rushes home to try on her new dress. She encounters a talking toad named Keroppe, who invites her to become a witch. Through a magical portal in her closet, she meets Choco, Mai, and Kyoka.

They must run a flower shop to grant wishes and collect points to become full witches. The final girl, Azu, arrives and challenges Yuina's leadership. Together, they grant Eiko Zen’s wish through a heartfelt musical performance.

Maebashi Witches Episode 2 will see some tension rise between Azu, Niisato, and the free-spirited Yuina. Disagreements over uniforms and attitudes will prevent the group from uniting as official witches. While promoting the shop in town, they will attract the attention of Rinko Mitsuba, a well-known plus-size model.

She will visit the shop with a personal wish. The girls must deal with their differences to fulfill her request, gaining insight into the emotions behind wishes and gradually strengthening their teamwork—particularly the relationship between Yuina and Azu.

Titled ‘Your Clothes and You Are Both Paper-Thin,’ Maebashi Witches Episode 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Depending on the viewer’s location, the episode may become available earlier due to time zone differences.

As confirmed by the show's official X account, Maebashi Witches Episode 2 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by a broadcast on BS11 at 12:30 am on April 14 and on Gunma TV on April 18 at 11:30 pm JST. Internationally, it will stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and other platforms requiring subscriptions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

