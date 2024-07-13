Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines (Make Heroine ga Oosugiru!) is an upcoming anime series produced by Aniplex. It is based on the light novel series of the same name, written by Takibi Amamori and illustrated by Imigimuru.

The novel series, spanning 6 volumes, has also inspired a manga adaptation serialized since July 2021, with 2 volumes released to date. The story is set in Toyohashi, Aichi, which holds significance as Amamori’s hometown.

A-1 Pictures, renowned for its work on popular anime like Solo Leveling and Kaguya-sama: Love is War, is responsible for the animation production. Here’s what you need to know about the premiere of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines, Episode 1.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 1 is set to premiere on July 14, 2024, at 12:30 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). For viewers in other time zones, here are the corresponding release times:

7:30 am (PT): July 13, 2024

8:30 am (ET): July 13, 2024

5:30 pm (CET): July 13, 2024

1:00 am (AT): July 14, 2024

Where to Watch Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 1?

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 1 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, Chūkyō TV, and YTV in Japan. For International viewers, the show will be available on Crunchyroll.

Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and the episodes will be available on Aniplus Asia.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 1 Plot

The story centers around Kazuhiko Nukumizu, a high school student who strives to blend in with his classmates. One day, he witnesses his popular classmate Anna Yanami being dumped by her childhood friend.

Moved by compassion, Kazuhiko offers comfort to Anna, who confides in him about her romantic troubles. However, Kazuhiko soon discovers he's not the only one consoling someone; he also finds himself comforting Chika Komari and Lemon Yakishio, who are also heartbroken.

As the story progresses, the three heroines find themselves falling for Kazuhiko. It will be exciting to see how he manages to deal with the complexities of their emotions.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines Episode 1 Characters and Cast

Shōtarō Kitamura is directing the series, while Masahiro Yokotani is writing the script. Character design is being done by Tetsuya Kawakami, while the music for Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines is being composed by Kana Utatane.

Here’s the list of the characters, and their respective voice actors.

Kazuhiko Nukumizu (Shūichirō Umeda)

Anna Yanami (Hikaru Tono)

Lemon Yakishio (Shion Wakayama)

Chika Komari (Momoka Terasawa)

Kaju Nukumizu (Minami Tanaka)

Koto Tsukinoki (Atsumi Tanezaki)

Shintarō Tamaki (Yūsuke Kobayashi)

Iwaasa, the editor-in-charge of the series, said that the discussion of the anime adaptation had begun long before the first volume was published. Stay tuned for more details about Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines.

