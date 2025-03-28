My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 13 Delayed: Everything You Need To Know
Netflix has announced a delay in the release of My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 13. For further details about the new release date and what to expect in the upcoming episode, read more here.
The 13th and final episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2, originally scheduled to air on March 31, 2025, has been postponed due to production issues. The delay was officially announced on both the anime's as well as the Netflix Anime Twitter/X accounts, citing unspecified production circumstances.
Production delays in anime often arise from various factors, such as tight scheduling, animation quality concerns, or unforeseen technical challenges. The announcement did not specify the exact reason for the delay, but ensuring a polished final episode may have contributed to the decision.
As per the official My Happy Marriage social media, the new release date has been confirmed for Wednesday, April 9, 2025, for most Japanese TV networks, with additional airings on April 11. Streaming platforms will also begin distribution from April 9.
Fans in Japan can watch My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 13 on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi. AT-X will also air the episode, with repeat broadcasts on April 11 and April 15. International fans can stream the episode on Netflix once it is released. However, the series remains unavailable on platforms such as Crunchyroll.
Episode 12 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 has yet to release as well, expected to drop on March 31, 2025. The episode will likely see the battle against Naoshi Usui reach its conclusion, now that Miyo and Kiyoka have arrived to confront him and Arata Usuba.
Miyo’s awakened abilities will definitely pose a direct challenge to Naoshi, though Arata’s role in the conflict remains uncertain at the moment. The conflict will likely drag on into My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 13, where the results will determine the fate of the Gifted Communion.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
