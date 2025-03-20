My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 Delayed: Everything You Need To Know

The release of My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 has been delayed due to production issues, as confirmed by Netflix Anime’s official Twitter account. Originally set for release on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST, the episode will now air at a later date, which has yet to be announced by Netflix. However, as per the anime's official Twitter, the episode will be releasing in Japan on March 31, 2025.

The delay has left fans waiting for the conclusion of the ongoing confrontation between Miyo Saimori and Naoshi Usui. The official statement did not provide specific details about the production setbacks, but delays in anime releases often occur due to scheduling conflicts, quality concerns, or unforeseen circumstances in the animation process.

The last episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2 saw Miyo, having fully awakened her Dream-Sight powers, lead a rescue mission to free Kiyoka Kudo. She enlisted the help of Yoshito Godo, Kazushi, and Kiyoka’s father, Tadakiyo Kudo, while confronting enemies from the Gifted Communion.

She overcame numerous obstacles during the mission and utilized her abilities to incapacitate adversaries. After breaking through the defenses, Miyo reunited with Kiyoka, and together, they advanced to face Naoshi Usui, accompanied by Arata Usuba.

Episode 11 concluded with Naoshi greeting Miyo, acknowledging her as the newly awakened Dream-Sight maiden. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 is expected to focus on the confrontation between Miyo and Naoshi Usui.

With her new abilities awakened, Miyo is now a significant threat to the Gifted Communion’s leader. It remains to be seen how Arata will act in this encounter and whether Kiyoka can aid Miyo in defeating Naoshi.

Fans that wish to catch up on the series before My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 is out, the anime is available for streaming on Netflix internationally. Upon its release, Japanese audiences can watch it on local television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Tokyo, and TV Aichi, as well as streaming platforms like Lemino and ABEMA.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.