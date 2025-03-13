My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 11: Miyo To Face Naoshi; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2 saw Miyo learn that Kiyoka had been captured at the army headquarters. She then attempted a rescue alone. She met a young boy, who revealed himself as Kiyoka’s shikigami, later named ‘Kiyo.’

With Takakura’s assistance, she escaped and visited the Usuba family, where Yoshirou shared Usui’s past and his connection to Miyo’s mother. He provided a book to help her understand Dream-Sight. Through visions of her mother, Miyo discovered Usui’s motives.

The next day, she fully awakened her Dream-Sight, determined to confront Usui. My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 11 will likely see Miyo take action against the Gifted Communion following her this awakening. However, her new abilities may make her a target of Naoshi Usui.

The episode will likely focus on the military's response to the Gifted Communion’s threat and whether they can resist its influence. Additionally, Arata Usuba’s true motives may be revealed, clarifying his stance in the ongoing conflict.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 11 will air on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. It will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11, KBS Tokyo, TV Aichi, Sun TV, and more.

The episode will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms, including ABEMA, Lemino, and Hulu. Internationally, My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 11 will stream on Netflix with various subtitles and dubs.

