My Hero Academia Surpasses Boruto and One Piece in Popularity Post-Finale

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Manga and Anime

Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia finally ended after nearly a decade. During that time, the series has had light novels, spinoffs, anime series, video games, and films. Although the series’ popularity diminished over the years, the manga is currently sitting in the third position in Shueisha’s Manga Plus Rankings, behind Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man and Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen.

This comes as a shock considering My Hero Academia overtook the likes of Boruto: Blue Vortex and Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Joining them are Kaiju No. 8, Black Clover, and Kagurabachi. These rankings somewhat represent the manga’s popularity as a whole and are not to be used as a metric. Chapter #430 of My Hero Academia proved pivotal in giving the manga an edge over others.

The Top 3 spots were usually shared between Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, and Boruto. With Jujtsu Kaisen and One Piece also in their supposed final arcs, the list is bound to change in the upcoming months. While the finale of My Hero Academia received mixed reviews, there is no debate when it comes to the series’ popularity.

Award for Best Manga. As of April 2024, the manga has over 100 million copies in circulation, including the sale of spin-offs, making it one of the best-selling manga of all time. The anime series also received numerous nominations and awards. Episode 13 of Season 7 of the anime is set to release on August 17, 2024.

Advertisement

With Chapter #430, My Hero Academia ended on a full circle, with All Might once again coming in the clutch to save Deku (Izuku Midoriya). In the finale, we see that Deku has now quit his hero life and become a teacher at U.A. High School. The series was almost headed toward an ending which made fans believe that Deku opting for a peaceful life.

All Might show up and once again gives Deku a new suit. The chapter ends with Deku wearing his new suit, which raises a lot of questions. Will Deku get a New Quirk? Will he go back to being a hero? There has been no confirmation on whether there will be a sequel but the chances of a spinoff are likely.

Many fans were disappointed to see Deku go back to being an ordinary everyday person despite his heroic past. Another disappointment came when Kōhei Horikoshi did not give Deku a romantic ending with Ochaco Uraraka. Worse, during the 8 years that have passed, all his classmates went on to become heroes, except him.

Advertisement

Considering the series’ popularity, it is only a matter of time before we see Deku in his new suit. Perhaps there will be a spinoff on the new generation of heroes. It’s only a matter of time before we see Izuku Midoriya going back to his hero days. Stay tuned for the latest updates on My Hero Academia!

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Ending: Is There Scope of a New Story? Explored