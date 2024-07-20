Narenare: Cheer for You! Complete Release Schedule Unveiled; READ

One of the new releases for the Summer 2024 anime season, which began in July, is Narenare: Cheer For You! Unlike many other anime series being released this season, Narenare: Cheer For You! is an original anime with no prior source material. Despite this, the show has captured the attention of many fans.

Produced by P.A. Works, the series centers on a cheerleader named Kanata, who faces professional challenges after her spotter and friend, Megumi, get injured and can no longer support her. The anime explores Kanata's struggles as she adjusts to her new circumstances and tries to make new friends. The first episode premiered on July 7th, with the second episode following on July 14th.

The complete release schedule for Narenare: Cheer For You!

The first episode of Narenare: Cheer For You! came out on July 7th, Sunday, at 11:45 JST. The second episode came out at the same time next Sunday, which means that the following episodes of the anime will also follow the same schedule. The first season of Narenare: Cheer For You! will have a total of 12 episodes, and here is the full release schedule for the anime:

Episode 1 (released): July 7, 2024, Sunday

Episode 2 (released): July 14, 2024, Sunday

Episode 3: July 14, 2024, Sunday

Episode 4: July 28, 2024, Sunday

Episode 5: August 4, 2024, Sunday

Episode 6: August 11, 2024, Sunday

Episode 7: August 18, 2024, Sunday

Episode 8: August 25, 2024, Sunday

Episode 9: September 1, 2024, Sunday

Episode 10: September 8, 2024, Sunday

Episode 11: September 15, 2024, Sunday

Episode 12: September 22, 2024, Sunday

This is the tentative release dates for the upcoming episodes of Narenare: Cheer For You! However, these dates are subject to change if the studio decides so. The anime is airing in Japan on several channels, such as AT-X, BS TV Tokyo, and TV Tokyo. International fans, on the other hand, can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, as it’s the only platform streaming the anime.

Narenare: Cheer For You! cast, plot, and more

Although Narenare: Cheer For You! is an original anime, it boasts an impressive cast, including Rika Nakagawa as Kanata Misora, Yuki Nakashima as Suzuha Ubunai, Larissa Tago Takeda as Anna Averio, Manaka Iwami as Nodoka Ōtani, Moe Kahara as Shion Tanizaki, Miku Itō as Megumi Kainoji, Azusa Tadokoro as Noichigo Izawa, Yūna Kitahara as Hana Nabatame, Rikako Aida as Hiiragi Kanzaki, and Yū Serizawa as Miyabi Kushida.

Produced by P.A. Works and DMM.com, the anime is written and directed by Kōdai Kakimoto, with a script co-written by Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana, and Midori Gotō. The original character designs are by Takada Tomomi, adapted into anime designs by Kanami Sekiguchi.

Narenare: Cheer For You! follows the story of Kanata, a cheerleader who quits the sport after her spotter, Megumi, gets injured. With Megumi still in recovery, Kanata's confidence wanes, making it difficult for her to continue her routines. Kanata then meets Nodoka and Anna from a different school, who aspire to create a successful video channel and recruit the talented Suzuha, known for her impressive athleticism. Though Kanata's attempts to help recruit Suzuha are unsuccessful, she gains newfound self-confidence through her journey, making this anime a touching coming-of-age story.

