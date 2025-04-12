Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 3: Meg Meets Inori; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More

In ‘The Apprentice Witch and the People of Lapis,’ Meg realizes that she must gather at least three joyful tears daily. She also realizes that Anna and Hendy's tears are invalid due to mixed emotions. Her friend Fine asks Faust to repair a broken heirloom watch.

When Faust identifies a dying fairy inside, Fine refuses to replace it. After the fairy passes, Meg gently releases its spirit. Later, Meg comforts dying Granny Flare by reuniting her with family. Flare’s final joyful tear is collected, and Faust commends Meg’s compassionate efforts.

Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 3 will see Meg get visited by a stranger while Faust is away. The stranger is identified as Inori, the Witch of Wisdom and one of the Seven Sages, who has arrived from the East. Through their conversations, Inori gradually senses the truth behind Meg’s short lifespan.

The episode will likely challenge Meg emotionally and intellectually as she interacts with Inori. The meeting could provide new insight or perspective on her curse while testing her resolve. Whether encouragement or doubt awaits, Inori’s presence may influence Meg’s journey to gather 1000 joyful tears.

Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 3, titled ‘Wisdom Visits From the East,’ is scheduled to air on April 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. While release times may differ depending on the region, most international viewers will be able to access the episode on the same date.

In Japan, Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 3 will broadcast every Monday on AT-X, Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. It will also be available for streaming on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the English-subtitled version.

