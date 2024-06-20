Oshi no Ko Live-Action Movie, TV Series Drops New Trailer, Poster and More Updates; Deets

Oshi no Ko, a popular manga by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, is set to release a live-action movie and TV series later this year. Fans have gotten to see the first real look at what to expect from the adaptation with its first teaser trailer and new poster. The manga's success led to the announcement of big plans for the next year and beyond, following the successful debut of its official anime adaptation last year.

Oshi no Ko is set to release Season 2 of its anime this summer, along with a new live-action film and a TV series on Prime Video. The film will be released in Japan on December 20th, while the TV series will debut on Prime Video on November 28th.

Oshi No Ko live action drops new trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Oshi no Ko live-action adaptation has been released, with the TV series set to be exclusively streamed on Prime Video this year and the movie to be released in Japan.

As announced via the official Oshi no Ko live-action Twitter account, the Oshi TV series will be released on November 28, 2024, followed by the movie on December 20, 2024. The first trailer for the project was released, featuring Kaito Sakurai as Aqua Hoshino, Asuka Saito (Ai Hoshino), Nagisa Saito (Ruby Hoshino), Nanoka Hara (Kana Arima), Mizuki Kayashima (Akane Kurokawa) and Ano (Mem-cho).

Amazon and Toei will produce the Oshi no Ko live-action series, with Amazon distributing it worldwide on Amazon Prime Video and Toei responsible for the movie's release. Manga artist Mengo Yokoyari is not involved, but author Aka Akasaka is excited about the series' story. Toei producer and leading planner Ryusuke Imoto stated that the project was developed over the last two years.

"Along with the excitement of producing it," Imoto said, "I also feel that I am tormented by a terrible pressure that I will never be able to shake off. Just like the day I read the original work for the first time, I sometimes find myself fantasizing about being able to return to being a big fan of Oshi no Ko."

He continued, "We still don't know how much our work will resonate with the world. I will try my best to reach as many people as possible. I hope it reaches everyone's hearts. Lastly, I would like to thank all the important cast, staff, and people involved. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to you for walking together with me during a time of great anxiety and pressure."

The cast includes:

Former =LOVE idol group member Nagisa Saitō as Ruby

Former Nogizaka46 idol group member Asuka Saitō as Ai

Kaito Sakurai as Aqua

Nanoka Hara as Kana Arima

Mizuki Kayashima as Akane Kurokawa

Ano as Memcho

A brief about Oshi No Ko

The story follows Obstetrician-gynecologist Gorou Amamiya, who is tasked with delivering children of pop idol Ai Hoshino, unaware of the public's knowledge. On the night of Ai's delivery, Gorou is murdered by an obsessive fan and reincarnated as Aquamarine "Aqua" Hoshino.

Unbeknownst to him, Aqua's twin sister Ruby Hoshino is the reincarnation of Sarina Tendōji, a fan of Ai. Four years later, Ai is murdered by the same fan who killed Gorou. Aqua suspects the murderer may have had his and Ruby's father as accomplices and decides to infiltrate the entertainment industry to find and kill him.

Twelve years later, Aqua and Ruby become high school students and are adopted by Ichigo and Miyako Saito, owners of Ai's talent agency, Strawberry Productions. Ruby dreams of becoming an idol singer and works at their family's agency. She forms an idol group with Kana Arima and Mem-cho, B-Komachi, while Aqua returns to acting. They both start their careers in entertainment, with Aqua using his friendship with actress Akane Kurokawa to find his father.

During a stage production, Aqua discovers that he shares the same father with his co-star, Taiki Himekawa, and that he had died by suicide before Ai's murder. However, Aqua learns through Akane that their father may be actor Hikaru Kamiki, who is still alive.

At the same time, during shooting for B-Komachi's music video, Ruby finds Gorou's corpse and learns about the culprit behind his and Ai's murders. Both incidents fuel Aqua and Ruby's grudges respectively and motivate them to find their father. However, as they both become increasingly manipulative, Aqua and Ruby find each other at odds throughout their attempts to reach their father, eventually losing trust in each other after Aqua leaks their connection to Ai to the media.

With the help of Gotanda, Aqua creates a screenplay for an autobiographical film based on Ai, titled 15 Years of Lies, in hopes of drawing Hikaru's attention. Ruby aggressively and successfully lands the starring role. She is also forced to confront her past when her mother from her previous life ends up being one of the film's sponsors, but this causes her and Aqua to realize each other's true incarnation.

