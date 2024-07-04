Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The new anime adaptation of the isekai series Quality Assurance In Another World – also known as Kono Sekai wa Fukanzen Sugiru – is set to make its debut soon, and fans are more excited than ever. With a promising plot and a rich fantasy world, Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1 aims to introduce viewers to its unique setting and intriguing characters, so don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to discover the release date, streaming details, expected plot, and more.

But first, what is Quality Assurance In Another World about?

Quality Assurance In Another World is set, as the name suggests, in another world. On the island of Clayborne, which is located in the southern part of the continent of Felnarc, five small countries are constantly in conflict. Within the most remote and peaceful country on the island, the Kingdom of Bayle, a village girl named Nikola happens upon our protagonist, Haga.

As an isekai series, Quality Assurance In Another World follows the adventures of the Haga, a child originally from Earth who is now stuck in a game. With the task of ‘debugging’ having been forced upon him, he debugs his way through this game world in hopes of one day returning to Earth.

Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1: Release date and streaming details

Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1 is scheduled to air at 2:23 am JST on Saturday, July 6, 2024. For many international fans, this translates to a release on Friday, July 5, 2024, due to time zone differences.

In Japan, Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1 will air on local Japanese networks such as TBS, MBS, BS-TBS, and AT-X. Internationally, Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will stream the series, available in its original Japanese language, as well as dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Expected plot of Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1

According to the anime’s official website, Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1 will be either titled ‘The Assistant, Nikola’ or ‘Nikola The Servant,’ depending on the translation. The episode will first introduce viewers to Nikola, a humble girl who lives in the smallest village within the Kingdom of Bayle.

During her routine of collecting firewood, Nikola encounters a massive ‘dragon,’ an unusual occurrence given that such creatures are believed to dwell far away in the mountains. As the dragon threatens the village, a man named Haga arrives to fend off the danger.

Nikola believes Haga is a member of the King's Seekers, a top-secret investigation team. Intrigued by Haga and his adventures, Nikola aspires to explore the world beyond her village in Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 1. She will eventually discover the true yet horrific nature of her world.

