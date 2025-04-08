Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 2: Lilisa Plays Guitar Once More; Recap, Release Date And More

The first episode of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty, titled ‘ Good day ♡ / Stop playing that guitar!!! ,’ introduces Lilisa Suzunomiya. She strives to uphold her image at Oshin Girls' Academy and aims to become a Noble Maiden. Though admired, she feels trapped by the school's formal culture.

Her interest is sparked when she meets Otoha Kurogane, who drops a guitar pick that Lilisa secretly takes. Curious, Lilisa follows her and discovers Otoha drumming in an old school building. After being provoked, Lilisa plays guitar with her, only to be criticized, deepening their chaotic first musical encounter.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 2 will focus on Lilisa’s inner conflict after impulsively playing guitar again. Despite vowing never to return to music, she will struggle to avoid Otoha, who persistently invites her for another session.

Lilisa will ultimately agree, planning to make it her final performance by defeating Otoha’s drumming with her own guitar skills. The episode will also reveal more about Lillisa’s troubled history with music, as well as how her family plays into it.

Titled ‘Let's mingle ♥ / I will never accept it!,’ Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 2 will debut on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. In Japan, it will be available on platforms like JNN (TBS). The episode will also be streamed on services such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, Hulu, U-NEXT, and Bandai Channel.

International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 2 on HIDIVE with a subscription. Southeast Asian audiences can also access the series on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

