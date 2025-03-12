Sakamoto Days Chapter 205: Atari Captured As The Order Joins X; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter saw Sakamoto’s group continue their escape from JAA prison, now accompanied by Boiled and guided by Hoshi. They fought off security guards as they proceeded, and Atari joyfully cried about finally being free. Upon reaching the surface within Okutabi Castle, they were ambushed by the Order members, who captured Atari.

Torrez dismissed her as useless, but Oki argued her abilities were still dangerous. Heisuke questioned why the order is targeting them instead of X’s group. Meanwhile, at JAA’s Underwater Branch 0, Kei Uzuki executed Sei Asuka and broadcasted a message across Japan, announcing a new JAA. At the castle, Oki confirmed the order has allied with X.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 205 will likely focus on the Order’s capture of Sakamoto’s group. Details regarding the alliance between the Order and X’s organization should be expanded upon, including their intentions for Atari.

The protagonist’s group may attempt an escape, with either one member breaking free while the others remain captured or a full retreat leaving Atari behind. Regardless, a confrontation with the Order members is expected to transpire.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 205 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 17, 2025, at midnight JST. International readers can expect it on March 16, with release times around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET, though this may vary by location.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 205 can be read on Viz Media’s website, MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Free access is available on Viz Media and MANGAPlus, while a subscription is required for Shonen Jump+. It will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.