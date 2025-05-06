The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 6: Zenos Unites The Gangs; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘A Place to Belong,’ a brief flashback depicts how Aston used Zenos as a servant, never realizing Zenos secretly healed the team. Without him, their next quest ends in disaster—Yuma retires, and Andres is nearly killed. Furious, Aston demands Saint-level healing from Umin, who refuses.

Hoping to appease Lord Fennel, Aston tries to rehire Zenos, who demands an absurd fee. Aston attempts to kill him but is stopped by Krishna. That night, Zenos admits to past use of black magic, and as he talks with Carmilla, a destructive golem suddenly appears in the slums.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 6 will see Zenos and the three gang leaders—Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe—unite to stop the rampaging golem tearing through the slums. Zenos will likely use enhancement magic to boost their power while they aim to destroy the golem’s core.

However, the golem's unusual movements may hint at a deeper threat. As panic spreads among the slum’s demi-humans, Aston may reappear, driven by frustration and intent on confronting Zenos once more.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 6, titled ‘The End of Adventure,’ is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, as stated by the official website. Viewers in certain regions may receive access a day later due to time zone differences.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 6 will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11, followed by other networks like KBS Kyoto and AT-X. Streaming will be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, and later on major platforms, including Crunchyroll for international audiences.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

