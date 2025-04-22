The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Episode 4: Iron Rose Krishna Vs Zenos; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Struggle,’ the flashback continues with Zenos visiting Loewe and identifying an explosive crystal inside her. She offered her gang's fortune to support his work if she died, but Zenos removed it instantly and declined the reward. Carmilla hinted that the gang leaders may have romantic feelings for him.

That day, the three factions declared war. Zenos healed every injured fighter, preventing deaths and ending the conflict. Alarmed by the peace, the Royal Knights dispatched Krishna, who unknowingly stumbled into Zenos’ clinic and shot him upon seeing Lily.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Episode 4 will properly introduce Krishna, the Iron Rose and Vice-Commander of the Royal Guard, as she arrives in the slums on a secret mission. Already quite distrustful of slum dwellers and convinced they harbor criminals, she had mistaken Zenos for a kidnapper after spotting Lily, a rare elf.

The upcoming episode will likely show Krishna fighting Zenos directly. Although her mission is secret and she is formidable, Zenos’ abilities make capture unlikely. Lily, Zenos and the rest of his companions will likely try to explain the situation to Krishna after having calmed her down.

Titled ‘A Righteous Hero,’ The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, as noted on the anime's official website. It will first air on BS11 and Tokyo MX, followed by Sun TV, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.

Online streaming in Japan will be available via ABEMA, d Anime Store, and other major platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, Crunchyroll will provide access to The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Episode 4.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

