The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 8: Zenos Goes Undercover; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Special Service,’ Zenos takes a day off to recover, joining Krishna, Zophia, Lynga, Loewe, Lily, and Carmilla at a hot spring. Chaos erupts when the girls invade the men’s bath, prompting Zenos to expel them. Lily is embarrassed about her chest size, but Carmilla consoles her.

Umin fails to exorcise Carmilla and misidentifies Zenos as a Saint after he heals the injured innkeeper. Her superior, Becker, visits Zenos’ clinic under false pretenses, recognizes his black coat, and recruits him for a hospital-related investigation.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 8 will see Zenos go by the alias ‘Zenos’ as he arrives at the Royal Hospital after accepting Becker's request. He will be tasked with uncovering the whereabouts of Afred, a healer who vanished under suspicious circumstances.

To avoid detection, Zenos will join as a special trainee and attend lectures to gather intel. The vice-director of the hospital may be linked to Afred’s disappearance, suggesting internal corruption. As Zenos investigates discreetly, his findings could lead to the exposure of a larger conspiracy within the medical institution.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 8, titled The Royal Hospital, is set to premiere in Japan on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, airing first on Tokyo MX and BS11. Additional broadcasts will follow on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Hokkaido, and AT-X at different times.

In Japan, the episode will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Netflix, and U-NEXT. International viewers can watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 8 via Crunchyroll, which is officially streaming it globally.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

